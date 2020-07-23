Wheeler’s brush with chemical irritants came after he made a contentious, and at times tense, attempt to talk with protesters. In the hours before the federal agents cracked down on demonstrators, Wheeler was repeatedly heckled and screamed at as he attempted to explain his position at a time when protests have gripped his city and President Trump has sent federal officers to his streets.

As the mayor waded into the crowd of hundreds, many of whom have called for his resignation, activists projected a list of demands onto the side of the Multnomah County Justice Center, including that he defund police by 50 percent, free protesters held in custody and get federal agents out of Portland, Ore.

When Wheeler told the crowd that he was doing everything he could to get the feds out of Portland, many reacted with vitriol. Some yelled, “Quit your job!” and “Resign now!”

But others cheered when he told the group that if they got tear-gassed that night, he would join them. Federal officers have repeatedly fired chemical agents, less-than-lethal rounds and flash-bang devices at the crowd in recent nights.

“The reason I am here tonight is to stand with you, no matter what,” he said. “If they launch the tear gas against you, they are launching the tear gas against me.”

After taking questions, Wheeler joined protesters at a protective fence outside the federal buildings. After 11 p.m. local time, the feds fired their first rounds of tear gas. Wheeler stayed at the fence with goggles on until the fumes forced him to retreat.

Afterward, Wheeler blasted the feds’s tactics.