As the nationwide reckoning sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis continues, demonstrators and federal agents are again facing off in Portland, Ore., while the Trump administration is also sending officers into Seattle.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Portland transportation officials have jumped into the disputes between local officials and the Trump administration, demanding federal agents remove a large, reinforced fence in front of the federal courthouse erected to keep demonstrators away from a building. The Trump administration has cited defending the building as central to its mission in Portland.
  • The Trump administration is planning to send more federal tactical officers into Seattle, while other federal agents are still expected to deploy to other major cities.
  • Inspectors general are going to review the federal actions in Portland as well as in Washington, D.C., in response to demonstrations and unrest.
Trump’s ‘Operation Legend’ was supposed to combat crime. It’s produced one arrest, and some see a political stunt.

Federal agents began descending in earnest on Kansas City, Mo., this week as part of an operation that will have them working with local detectives to interview suspects and witnesses and sift through evidence in an effort to quell violent crime, U.S. officials said.

The operation, in any other administration, might have been largely seen as inoffensive for a city that has experienced a massive spike in homicides from the prior year. But the timing — just after federal officers in military garb violently cracked down on racial justice demonstrators in Portland, Ore., and President Trump threatened to dispatch U.S. law enforcement to other cities — could hardly be worse.

In no small part because of Trump’s politically charged rhetoric, local activists and officials have come to view with suspicion the more than 200 agents sent to Missouri from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and other federal agencies.

Some officials said they were not consulted and do not know the precise plans. After the Trump administration announced Wednesday it would increase federal presence in Chicago and Albuquerque, local officials there greeted the news icily.

Inspectors general to examine law enforcement actions at Portland, D.C. protests

Two federal inspectors general announced Thursday they will investigate how Justice Department and Homeland Security agents used force, detained people and conducted themselves at high-profile clashes with protesters in Portland, Ore., and Washington, D.C.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will investigate how U.S. marshals have used force in Portland, and how other parts of the Justice Department — such as the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — were used to quell unrest in the nation’s capital.

The Department of Homeland Security inspector general, Joseph Cuffari, said in a letter to lawmakers that he opened an investigation into allegations that Customs and Border Protection agents “improperly detained and transported protesters” in Portland, and that he would review the deployment there of DHS personnel in recent weeks.

Trump administration deploying CBP tactical officers to Seattle, expanding federal law enforcement role in U.S. cities

The Trump administration is sending a team of Customs and Border Protection tactical officers to Seattle in anticipation of potential clashes with protesters in the city, two Homeland Security officials with knowledge of the plans said Thursday.

The officers are members of CBP’s Office of Field Operations Special Response Teams; they are trained in riot control and typically deploy when protesters gather at international border crossings.

The officials said they did not have information about how many officers were being sent to the city, but the deployment is not in response to new demonstrations in Seattle, according to an official from the Federal Protective Service, which is tasked with guarding federal buildings and requested the assistance.

“I think this is just proactive, to make sure we have capability available,” said the FPS official, who was not authorized to describe the deployment publicly. The CBP teams “will be in a standby posture in case we need them.”

DHS agents and officers have played a central role in the federal response to protests in Portland, and the Trump administration this week announced plans to deploy officers to Chicago, Albuquerque and other cities where crime in rising.

The Seattle deployment is not part of that deployment. Homeland Security officials dispatched a team of agents earlier this month in anticipation of protests around the July 4 holiday, but those forces were withdrawn, officials said.

Portland officials demand federal agents remove fence near federal courthouse, threaten legal action

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland transportation officials joined the tug of war between local lawmakers and the Trump administration Thursday, demanding that federal agents remove a large, reinforced fence erected in front of a federal courthouse here to keep protesters away from the building.

If they don’t, the department wrote in a statement, the city attorney might take legal action against the U.S. government.

“This fence was constructed without permission or permits on public property, and it is both an abuse of public space and a threat to the traveling public,” city Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who oversees transportation issues in Portland, said in a statement Thursday. “This illegal action will not be tolerated in our community.”

The fence, the Portland Bureau of Transportation wrote in a statement, “creates a safety hazard” by blocking a bike lane that runs down SW Main Street in downtown Portland — what the agency called “one of the busiest bike routes in the United States.”

The fence line has been where protesters and federal agents have clashed during the past several nights of demonstrations. Late Wednesday, as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) stood along the fence while federal officers launched tear gas into the crowd, a small group of people set a fire at the base of the barricade. On previous nights, Portlanders have dismantled fencing built around the courthouse and used the pieces to block the building’s doors in an effort to keep federal officers from coming out.

City transportation officials on Thursday sent a cease and desist letter to Roy Atwood, the U.S. General Services Administration lead for the region.

“Sometimes, we use our streets to speak truth to powerful government officials,” Eudaly said. “It is shameful that unnamed, unannounced federal agents would illegally erect a wall to hide from the people they are sworn to serve, and I have instructed [the transportation bureau] to closely monitor the federal occupiers’ actions for additional violations.”

