PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland transportation officials joined the tug of war between local lawmakers and the Trump administration Thursday, demanding that federal agents remove a large, reinforced fence erected in front of a federal courthouse here to keep protesters away from the building.

If they don’t, the department wrote in a statement, the city attorney might take legal action against the U.S. government.

“This fence was constructed without permission or permits on public property, and it is both an abuse of public space and a threat to the traveling public,” city Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who oversees transportation issues in Portland, said in a statement Thursday. “This illegal action will not be tolerated in our community.”

The fence, the Portland Bureau of Transportation wrote in a statement, “creates a safety hazard” by blocking a bike lane that runs down SW Main Street in downtown Portland — what the agency called “one of the busiest bike routes in the United States.”

The fence line has been where protesters and federal agents have clashed during the past several nights of demonstrations. Late Wednesday, as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) stood along the fence while federal officers launched tear gas into the crowd, a small group of people set a fire at the base of the barricade. On previous nights, Portlanders have dismantled fencing built around the courthouse and used the pieces to block the building’s doors in an effort to keep federal officers from coming out.

City transportation officials on Thursday sent a cease and desist letter to Roy Atwood, the U.S. General Services Administration lead for the region.