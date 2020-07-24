“It was probably inevitable that the wave of progressive cancel culture would arrive at the Journal, as it has at nearly every other cultural, business, academic and journalistic institution. But we are not the New York Times,” the note said, referring to the Times’s embattled opinion section, which has seen two high-profile resignations in recent weeks following its decision to publish a controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) last month.

Critics, however, swiftly called out the editorial board’s response, arguing that it misrepresented the actual demands in the letter by framing it as an attempt to stifle conservative views.

According to a leaked copy of the letter shared to Twitter on Thursday, chief among staffers’ requests was a desire for prominent labels on editorials and op-eds indicating that the Journal’s opinion pages are independent of its news department. While the letter also asked for fact-checking and a “genuine commitment to transparency,” nowhere did it challenge the editorial page’s right to offer opinions and analysis.

Within hours of the editorial board publishing its note, more than a dozen media experts and journalists, including at least two Journal staffers, publicly spoke out against it and defended the letter, which was signed by more than 280 reporters, editors and other Dow Jones employees.

“To call the letter, which I signed, an example of ‘cancel culture’ is a gross mischaracterization,” Journal reporter Lauren Weber tweeted.

Dustin Volz, another Journal reporter, added, “We specifically didn’t call for canceling anything.”

“The letter asks for modest changes to more clearly label opinion articles,” he wrote on Twitter.

Frustrations over the Journal’s opinion section, and its at-times “casual relationship with facts,” have long simmered within the paper’s news division, former high-ranking Journal editor Bill Grueskin told Vanity Fair. But for years, “those grumblings were muted,” Grueskin said.

That all changed this week.

Amid a larger reckoning facing newsrooms nationwide over diversity and inclusion, the lengthy letter containing detailed concerns about the editorial page’s content was sent the Journal’s publisher, Almar Latour, on Tuesday. The Journal’s editor in chief, Matt Murray, was also copied on the letter, the newspaper reported.

“As journalists and believers in the First Amendment, we know the value of an opinion page for the airing of views,” the letter began. “However, Opinion’s lack of fact-checking and transparency, and its apparent disregard for evidence, undermine our readers’ trust and our ability to gain credibility with sources.”

To illustrate its points, the letter referenced past articles, including a June op-ed published by Vice President Pence titled, “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’” and another widely read piece from that month, “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism.”

According to the letter, opinion editors published Pence’s op-ed “without checking government figures,” adding that the article was later amended with a correction after a federal employee with knowledge of the numbers complained and the Journal reported on the error.

The letter’s authors were equally alarmed by the column about racism in law enforcement, writing that the op-ed “selectively presented facts and drew an erroneous conclusion from the underlying data.” The article was among the Journal’s most-read pieces for the month of June, the writers noted.

“Multiple employees of color publicly spoke out about the pain this Opinion piece caused them,” the letter said. “If the company is serious about better supporting its employees of color, at a bare minimum it should raise Opinion’s standards so that misinformation about racism isn’t published.”

The letter also called out the opinion section for putting reporters’s safety at risk. In one case, the letter said a contributing writer “falsely claimed in a tweet that one of our Middle East-based reporters had friends in the Muslim Brotherhood.” The reporter who had been targeted frequently worked in Saudi Arabia, which views the Muslim Brotherhood as an enemy, the letter said.

“Members of the newsroom were told that the Opinion page agreed to stop using this contributor, but he was back months later writing for the section,” it stated.

The writers proposed several changes, including ways to more clearly separate news and opinion content on the Journal’s website. Additionally, the letter recommended that Journal reporters “should not be reprimanded for writing about errors published in Opinion, whether we make those observations in our articles, on social media, or elsewhere.”

In response to the letter Tuesday, Latour praised the Journal’s approach to dividing its news and opinion sections.

“We are proud that we separate news and opinion at The Wall Street Journal and remain deeply committed to fact-based and clearly labeled reporting and opinion writing,” Latour told the Journal. “We cherish the unique contributions of our Pulitzer Prize-winning Opinion section to the Journal and to societal debate in the U.S. and beyond. Our readership today is bigger than ever and our opinion and news teams are crucial to that success. We look forward to building on our continued and shared commitment to great journalism at The Wall Street Journal.”

Meanwhile, the editorial board was working on its own defense, and it hit back on Thursday.

Noting some “concern that perhaps the letter will cause us to change our principles and content,” the editorial board wrote that “reassurance is in order.”

“In the spirit of collegiality, we won’t respond in kind to the letter signers,” they wrote. “Their anxieties aren’t our responsibility in any case.”

The note explained the existing divide between news and opinion, adding that as a majority of Journal reporters “attempt to cover the news fairly and down the middle,” the opinion pages “offer an alternative to the uniform progressive views that dominate nearly all of today’s media.”

It then concluded on a defiant tone: “As long as our proprietors allow us the privilege to do so, the opinion pages will continue to publish contributors who speak their minds within the tradition of vigorous, reasoned discourse. And these columns will continue to promote the principles of free people and free markets, which are more important than ever in what is a culture of growing progressive conformity and intolerance.”

On social media, critics decried the opinion section’s response, with one person describing it as “snide.”

Others suggested that the editorial board’s note only reinforced the claims in the letter.