Police said protesters were throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks at the officers. As of 7:30 p.m. local time, the department reported 25 arrests and three police injuries, including an officer hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive. The department posted a photo of unused fireworks to its Twitter feed.
Protesters erected barricades and fended off police efforts to disperse them with homemade shields, umbrellas and leafblowers, tactics borrowed from Portland, Ore., where activists have clashed nightly with police for nearly two months.
Early Saturday, a U.S. District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order against a Seattle City Council ordinance banning crowd control devices like pepper spray, rubber bullets, flashbangs and blast balls.
On Thursday, Police Chief Carmen Best warned that without such tools, the police department could not protect property. During demonstrations on July 19 and July 22 protesters smashed windows and looted businesses perceived to be supportive of the police department. The department said that at least 12 officers were injured by protesters during those clashes.
Nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd Minneapolis had dwindled in recent weeks but were reinvigorated in the wake of federal action in the Portland protests and after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted last week that President Trump had sent federal law enforcement agents to Seattle.
“For a month, the President threatened to send federal forces to 'clean up” Seattle. The President has made good on his threats in Portland, and continues to exacerbate the situation on the ground, endanger communities, and jeopardize the work of local officials,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durk
an said Wednesday in a statement. “The President unilaterally deploying paramilitary-type forces into American cities should concern all Americans. His blatant disregard for the constitution — and for the safety and well-being of our residents — is textbook despotism.”