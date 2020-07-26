Here are some significant developments:

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said states hit hard by the virus in recent weeks need to halt or reverse their reopenings while they grapple with infection surges. During a live interview with The Washington Post , Fauci said a coronavirus vaccine would probably not be “widely available” until “several months” into 2021.

With just days to go until enhanced jobless aid expires , White House officials and GOP lawmakers met Saturday to negotiate how to reduce a $600 weekly payment of enhanced federal unemployment benefits. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suggested Friday that an agreement could take a “few weeks,” potentially leaving millions of Americans in limbo when benefits are cut off.

Hurricane Hanna roared ashore the Texas coast on Saturday, leaving a path of destruction in an area already ravaged by coronavirus infections. The seven counties from Corpus Christi south to Brownsville and inland along the border with Mexico, predicted to face Hanna’s strongest winds and heaviest rains, have diagnosed a total of 18,420 active covid-19 cases, many in the past few weeks, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

North Korea declared a “maximum” national emergency and locked down the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea after what could be the North’s first covid-19 case, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday. North Korea alleged that the patient illegally crossed the border from South Korea last week and said virus screening results are “uncertain.”

As of Saturday evening, the seven-day averages for new cases hit fresh highs in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Kentucky, Alaska, Mississippi, Missouri, Indiana, Kansas and California, according to The Post’s tracking.

Montana’s one-day case high increased by more than half from its previous high — from 144 cases on July 15 to 221 on Saturday. Hawaii’s single-day infections count also set a record.

California, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida set records for their seven-day averages of daily deaths.

The surge in cases comes as states wrestle with reopening their economies or imposing greater public health restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In Florida, the secretary of the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Halsey Beshears, signaled that he planned to start talking with bars and breweries about how they can return to business. His announcement came as Florida’s average number of deaths rose for the third straight day.

The state surpassed New York in total confirmed cases, as Florida hit 414,511 on Saturday, with its health department reporting 12,180 new infections.

In Texas, bar owners were fighting for the ability to reopen. About 800 of them had planned to participate in “Freedom Fest” on Saturday and openly defy a June 26 order by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to shut down.

In Fort Worth, Rail Club Live co-owner Chris Polone told NBC 5 that Saturday marked his first reopening since July 4.

“From the outside looking in by reading the headlines, it just looks like we’re a bunch of ticked-off bar owners. Don’t get me wrong. We are ticked-off bar owners. But that’s not what we’re trying to show,” he told the news station. “We’re trying to show that we can open up safely, and what Greg Abbott said about us being the cause of the spread and the spike of covid-19 is completely not true.”

The county that Fort Worth is in has reported 24,562 coronavirus cases, 3,367 since last week.

Even as the pandemic rages, an information battle to define it continues.