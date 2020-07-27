The United States reported 59,737 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, pushing the total number of cases that have been reported since February past 4,217,000. Three states — Nevada, Texas and South Carolina — saw their seven-day averages for fatalities reach new highs. At least 143,000 Americans have died of covid-19 to date, amounting to approximately one-fifth of the world’s death toll.
Here are some significant developments:
- During a visit Sunday to Kentucky, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx encouraged states with rising infection rates — including Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Virginia — to close down bars and reduce the maximum size for social gatherings.
- The White House’s testing czar, Adm. Brett Giroir, conceded on Sunday that many Americans are waiting far too long to get their test results.
- Florida surpassed New York’s total number of confirmed cases on Sunday. Over the weekend, Halsey Beshears, the secretary of the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation, indicated that he plans to begin talking to bars and breweries about reopening.
- Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s top economic adviser, said Sunday that the federal government plans to extend the eviction moratorium that ended on Friday. He also expressed optimism about an economic rebound. “I still think the V-shaped recovery is in place,” he told CNN host Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” on Sunday.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
America’s global standing is at a low point. The pandemic made it worse.
America’s standing in the world is at a low ebb. Once described as the indispensable nation, the United States is now seen as withdrawn and inward-looking, a reluctant and unreliable partner at a dangerous moment for the world. The coronavirus pandemic has only made things worse.
President Trump shattered a 70-year consensus among U.S. presidents of both political parties that was grounded in the principle of robust American leadership in the world through alliances and multilateral institutions. For decades, this approach was seen at home and abroad as good for the world and good for the United States.
In its place, Trump has substituted his America First doctrine and what his critics say is a zero-sum-game sensibility about international relationships.
Top White House officials say Congress might need to rush narrow relief bill to avoid unemployment aid lapse
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that Congress might have to pass a narrow piece of legislation this week to ensure enhanced unemployment benefits don’t expire for millions of Americans.
But they both also said the slimmed down legislation should include sweeping lawsuit protections demanded by businesses, a provision that Democrats have opposed for weeks. Democrats also oppose the White House push to extend the unemployment benefits at a dramatically reduced amount.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has rejected the piecemeal approach, but time is running short because the temporary unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of this week. These $600 weekly payments were approved by Congress in March.
After weeks of inaction, White House officials have displayed a new sense of urgency about the economy in the past week amid signs that the recovery is slowing markedly.
Birx recommends bar closures in several states, including Virginia and Ohio
Deborah Birx, the physician overseeing the White House’s coronavirus response, is urging several states in the South and Midwest to close down bars and limit the size of gatherings.
Appearing in Frankfort, Ky., on Sunday, Birx said that the state is one of several “where we have concerns about rising test positivity rates and the rising number of cases.” Others include Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia. While the most serious outbreaks remain concentrated in places such as Arizona, Texas, Florida and Georgia, “we can see what’s happening in the South moving North,” Birx said.
In states that have become a new area of concern, federal health officials want bars closed “to really make it possible to control the pandemic before it gets worse,” Birx said. They also want to see social gatherings — whether indoors or outdoors — limited to no more than 10 people.
Kentucky already limits social gatherings to 10 people or less. Gov. Andy Beshear (D), who appeared with Birx on Sunday, said that the state would announce additional restrictions on Monday afternoon.
Some hard-hit states that shut down bars are already running into resistance. In Fort Worth, a number of bars reopened on Saturday as part of a protest that they called “Freedom Fest.”
Coronavirus ravaged Florida, as Ron DeSantis sidelined scientists and followed Trump
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida became a global epicenter of the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis held one meeting this month with his top public health official, Scott Rivkees, according to the governor’s schedule. His health department has sidelined scientists, halting briefings last month with disease specialists and telling the experts there was not sufficient personnel from the state to continue participating.
DeSantis (R) this month traveled to Miami to hold a roundtable with South Florida mayors, whose region was struggling as a novel coronavirus hot spot. But the Republican mayor of Hialeah was shut out, weeks after saying the governor “hasn’t done much” for a city disproportionately affected by the virus.
As the virus spread out of control in Florida, decision-making became increasingly shaped by politics and divorced from scientific evidence, according to interviews with 64 current and former state and administration officials, health administrators, epidemiologists, political operatives and hospital executives.
Trump bows out of throwing first pitch at Yankees game, says he will do it later in season
President Trump said Sunday that he would not throw out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game in mid-August, promising instead to do so at a later point in the baseball season.
Trump said on Twitter that he cannot make it to New York on Aug. 15 because of his “strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else.”
At a White House coronavirus briefing Thursday, the president told reporters that he accepted an invitation from Yankees President Randy Levine to perform the pregame ceremony. The team subsequently confirmed that Trump would throw the ceremonial pitch at some point this season, according to ESPN.
Trump has yet to throw out a first pitch since he took office, and he is running out of time in his term to extend a presidential tradition that dates from William Howard Taft in 1910. Since then, every president has performed the honor at least once at a major league game, and Jimmy Carter is the only one never to do so on an Opening Day.
7-day averages for new virus cases hit fresh highs in more than a dozen states
The United States tallied just shy of 1,000 coronavirus-related daily deaths on Saturday after a four-day streak of four-digit death tolls, the worst accounting of human loss from the virus since late May.
The country reported 59,737 new infections and 566 additional deaths as of Sunday evening, resulting in a seven-day average of infections that was slightly lower than Saturday’s and an average of deaths that was a little bit higher. The world surpassed 16 million confirmed cases over the weekend and reached at least 641,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The United States accounts for about one-fourth of the reported infections and one-fifth of the death toll.
As of Sunday evening, the seven-day averages for new cases hit fresh highs in several states, including Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Nevada, Texas and South Carolina set records for their seven-day averages of daily deaths, and Mississippi and North Carolina tied their previous highs.