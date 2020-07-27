Deborah Birx, the physician overseeing the White House’s coronavirus response, is urging several states in the South and Midwest to close down bars and limit the size of gatherings.

Appearing in Frankfort, Ky., on Sunday, Birx said that the state is one of several “where we have concerns about rising test positivity rates and the rising number of cases.” Others include Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia. While the most serious outbreaks remain concentrated in places such as Arizona, Texas, Florida and Georgia, “we can see what’s happening in the South moving North,” Birx said.

In states that have become a new area of concern, federal health officials want bars closed “to really make it possible to control the pandemic before it gets worse,” Birx said. They also want to see social gatherings — whether indoors or outdoors — limited to no more than 10 people.

Kentucky already limits social gatherings to 10 people or less. Gov. Andy Beshear (D), who appeared with Birx on Sunday, said that the state would announce additional restrictions on Monday afternoon.