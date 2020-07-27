Protests resurged across the United States over the weekend, with clashes between activists and authorities erupting in major cities amid continuing unrest in Portland, Ore.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Police and protesters clashed in major cities on Saturday night including Seattle and Los Angeles.
  • A Black Lives Matter demonstrator in Austin was shot and killed.
  • A group of African American mayors has laid out a plan for police reform that avoids defunding departments.
July 27, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT

Police declared riots Saturday as protests exploded across U.S.

SEATTLE — Protests in several major cities across the country turned violent this weekend, as weeks of civil unrest and clashes between activists and authorities boiled over, sending thousands of people teeming into public squares demanding racial justice.

From Los Angeles to Richmond to Omaha, police and protesters clashed in a tumultuous Saturday night that saw scores arrested after demonstrators took the streets and police in some cities dispersed crowds with tear gas and pepper spray.

By Christian Davenport and Gregory Scruggs