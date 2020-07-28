At least 4,272,405 coronavirus cases have been reported nationwide, with more than 54,000 added to the tally on Monday. Over 1,000 new fatalities were recorded on Monday, bringing the total number of Americans who have died of covid-19 past 145,000.
Here are some significant developments:
- Two potential coronavirus vaccines are moving into the last phase of testing with 30,000-person trials. Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious-disease expert, said Monday that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the candidate developed by Moderna in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health.
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) said he has no plans to close bars and cut back on indoor dining — moments after White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said at a joint news conference that the state should do exactly that.
- Robert C. O’Brien, President Trump’s national security adviser, has tested positive for covid-19, becoming the highest-ranking Trump administration official to do so.
- The Chainsmokers are facing intense criticism — and an investigation — after headlining a large concert in the Hamptons this weekend.
- The head of the intensive care unit at Baltimore’s Mercy Medical Center has died of covid-19.
Bowser quarantine order includes Delaware, North Carolina
An order from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) went into effect Monday that puts restrictions on anyone coming into Washington from a state that is considered high-risk due to its coronavirus outbreak.
The order says those who come to the District after “nonessential activities” in one of the high-risk states are required to self-quarantine for two weeks.
People whose travels outside the District — or arrival in the District — are for the purpose of “essential travel” are required to watch for symptoms of the coronavirus for 14 days. If they have symptoms, they are expected to self-quarantine and seek medical attention.
States with stricter virus restrictions watch lax neighbors warily
Sarah Poe watched with rising alarm as coronavirus cases began to spiral last month in rural Malheur County, Ore., turning the remote region bright red on maps of hot spots. The county health director knew locals were ditching masks and isolation. But she also saw a threat directly across the Snake River: Idaho.
Half the workforce in Malheur, where the minimum wage is $4 higher than across the border, lives in Idaho. Other Idahoans come for Oregon’s sales-tax-free shopping and legal marijuana. But the intermingling looks more menacing to Poe and other Malheur officials these days — because unlike in Oregon, masks are not mandated across the border and the coronavirus metrics there are far bleaker. Now, the public health department in that Oregon county has traced cases to origins in Idaho.
“Part of our threat is being so close to Idaho,” Poe said. “We are a border community up against a state that has much looser restrictions.”
Economic relief talks ramp up as GOP releases bill; Democrats, White House officials meet
A fraught showdown over the next coronavirus relief bill got underway Monday as Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion package and congressional Democratic leaders met with top White House officials.
All parties faced a tight deadline for a breakthrough as expanded jobless aid benefits are set to expire later this week.
The prospects for a bipartisan deal remained far from certain as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) met late Monday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to begin formal negotiations.
The White House officials described the talks as productive and said they would resume on Tuesday, but Democrats left the nearly two-hour meeting describing the initial GOP offer as inadequate.