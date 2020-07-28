Protests that resurged over the weekend in the United States continued late Monday and into Tuesday, while Attorney General William P. Barr released a defense of the federal response to unrest in Portland, Ore.

Here are some significant developments:

  • More federal agents are being sent to Portland in response to the ongoing confrontations between demonstrators and authorities there.
  • In Richmond, authorities said white supremacists marched to disrupt peaceful protests in the Virginia capital over the weekend.
  • Attorney General William P. Barr released his opening statement for congressional testimony and defended the federal response in Portland.
July 28, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT

Police arrest leader of Sydney protests against racism

SYDNEY — Australian police arrested a leader of an anti-racism protest and shut down the demonstration before it started Tuesday after courts ruled the gathering in downtown Sydney was illegal due to the coronavirus pandemic threat, the Associated Press reported.

Organizer Paddy Gibson was among six people arrested in a park known as the Domain before the rally was due to start at noon. Two police officers were photographed leading a defiant Gibson away.

Read more here.

0
July 28, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT

Nearly two dozen arrested in Richmond as weeks of peaceful protest turned violent over the weekend

RICHMOND — City police arrested 23 people over the weekend after demonstrations for social justice turned violent on Saturday and Sunday nights, interrupting more than three weeks of largely peaceful protests.

Officials blamed outsiders for an escalation that resulted in about $100,000 in damage to windows at Virginia Commonwealth University. A city dump truck was also set ablaze, and one man was caught on video firing a gun into the ground in a confrontation with protesters.

“There were white supremacists marching under the banner of Black Lives Matter, attempting to undermine an otherwise overwhelmingly peaceful movement towards social justice,” Mayor Levar Stoney said Sunday at a news conference.

Read more here.

By Gregory S. Schneider
July 28, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT

More federal agents dispatched to Portland as protests rise in other cities

The Trump administration is sending more federal agents to Portland, Ore., already the site of aggressive policing tactics that activists and city officials across the country say are inspiring more-violent clashes and re-energizing protests.

The U.S. Marshals Service decided last week to send more deputies to Portland, according to an internal email reviewed by The Washington Post, with personnel beginning to arrive last Thursday night.

The Department of Homeland Security is also considering a plan to send an additional 50 U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel to the city, according to senior administration officials involved in the federal response who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

Read more here.

By Devlin Barrett, Nick Miroff, Marissa Lang and David Fahrenthold
July 28, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT

Barr plans to emphasize violence accompanying some demonstrations

Attorney General William P. Barr will defend the Trump administration’s response to unrest in Portland, Ore., during his Tuesday appearance before the House Judiciary Committee, according to a copy of his opening statement.

Barr will emphasize the violence that has accompanied some demonstrations, especially in Portland, where protests have raged for dozens of nights outside the federal courthouse, according to the statement.

“What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the Government of the United States,” Barr’s statement says.

Read more here.

By Matt Zapotosky and Karoun Demirjian