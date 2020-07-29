Fauci, meanwhile, warned that even while outbreak in the Sun Belt might be finally leveling off, the numbers of positive tests were rising in the Midwest. “We just can’t afford, yet again, another surge,” he said Tuesday, as the United States reported more than 1,000 coronavirus fatalities for the second day in a row. Florida, Arkansas, Oregon and Montana, in particular, witnessed their highest single-day death tolls to date. More than 59,500 new cases were tallied nationwide, bringing the total count of infections reported since February to at least 4,331,000.
Here are some significant developments:
- A video filled with false information about the coronavirus — featuring a doctor who blames illnesses on demon sperm — has been making the rounds on social media with help from Trump and his son. Twitter on Tuesday deleted many of the tweets and penalized Donald Trump Jr. for spreading misinformation.
- Teachers may go on strike “as a last resort” if forced to return to unsafe classrooms in the fall, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said on Tuesday.
- Trump dismissed a new $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill as “sort of semi-irrelevant” on Tuesday as advocates criticized the legislation for failing to expand access to food stamps.
- Just days after the start of the Major League Baseball season, more than a dozen Miami Marlins players have tested positive for covid-19, throwing the league’s schedule into disarray and casting doubt on other plans to return to normal life.
- Fears of a second wave of infections are rising in several European countries, including Germany, Spain and Belgium.
Democratic lawmakers probing whether CDC guidelines on reopening schools were influenced by political pressure
U.S. lawmakers are probing whether newly released guidelines on reopening schools issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were subject to political pressure from President Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos or other administration officials.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) have sent a letter to DeVos and CDC director Robert Redfield requesting all correspondence between their agencies and the White House that involves the guidance on school reopening during the covid-19 pandemic. Levin is the vice chairman of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, and Warren is a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
Last week, the CDC issued updated guidance on how schools can reopen safely for the 2020-2021 school year. The guidelines included little discussion about the risks of returning to school during the pandemic but emphasized why it was important that students return to classrooms and the economic benefit of parents going back to work.
At the heart of dismal U.S. coronavirus response, a fraught relationship with masks
The mask is the simplest and among the most effective weapons against the coronavirus in the public health arsenal. Yet from the start, America’s relationship with face coverings has been deeply fraught.
Faulty guidance from health authorities, a cultural aversion to masks and a deeply polarized politics have all contributed. So has a president who resisted role modeling the benefits of face coverings, and who belittled those who did.
The result, experts say, is a country that squandered one of its best opportunities to beat back the coronavirus pandemic this spring and summer. In the process, the United States fell far behind other nations that skipped the fuss over masks, costing lives and jeopardizing the recovery heading into the fall.
Coronavirus cases on the rise in the Midwest as they ebb in the Sun Belt
As new coronavirus infections appeared to plateau in the Sun Belt but creep up in the Midwest, governors and local authorities imposed additional restrictions Tuesday, and a powerful teachers union warned their members would strike if ordered to return to unsafe schools this fall.
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, warned that positive coronavirus tests were rising in Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky as the number of new cases is showing signs of leveling off in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California.
“We just can’t afford, yet again, another surge,” Fauci said on “Good Morning America.” A few hours later, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Fauci’s appraisal was correct as he announced limits on county fairs, barring grandstand events, rides and games. He noted that emergency visits are decreasing and new cases have plateaued, but hospitalizations are on the upswing.