That worker started bleeding so badly, one Trader Joe’s employee on the scene told Vice News, that they had to be transported to the hospital.

Carrero and Escobar were both arrested shortly thereafter and charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal trespassing, police told NBC. Carrero was also charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, and Escobar was charged with menacing.

The Post was unable to reach an attorney representing them.

Neither Trader Joe’s nor the New York Police Department immediately responded to a request for comment from The Post. In an interview with NBC, Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokesperson for the grocery store chain, said eight store employees “suffered some sort of injury” though all had recovered and were back at work.

Friend-Daniel said that while Trader Joe’s is cooperating with a police investigation, the chain does not believe the altercation was prompted by employees’ requests for them to cover their faces.

“We feel there was a different motivation behind it, such as wanting to start some trouble,” she said.

Yet if the police account of the incident is true, the altercation in the Murray Hill neighborhood underscores how the ongoing culture war over face coverings has increasingly devolved into actual incidents of violence. A minority of Americans who refuse to align themselves with science are also throwing punches and drawing weapons in sometimes deadly signs of disagreement.

In May, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Mich., was shot and killed after trying to enforce a face-mask requirement. Days later, a woman in Oklahoma City who had insisted on entering a McDonald’s, which had been partially closed for social distancing, returned with a handgun, firing several rounds and injuring a handful of employees.

But as an increasing number of states and big-box stores require people to cover their faces, such incidents have been reported more frequently — and on occasion, more violent.

Within the past week alone, a San Francisco bus driver was attacked with a bat after asking some teenagers to cover their faces. A hostess at a Michigan restaurant faced a similar fate for reminding a customer to do the same. Over the weekend, a man turned away from a Dallas sports bar at capacity returned with a gun, injuring at least four people as he sprayed bullets at the establishment.

Some incidents have had the roles reversed, too. In San Diego, a woman allegedly pepper-sprayed a couple at a dog park last week because they had their faces exposed.

The altercation at the Manhattan Trader Joe’s reportedly began when Carrero and Escobar entered the store at 8:50 p.m. on July 14, just minutes before closing. One of them told a grocery store employee that face masks would no longer be required following the presidential election in November, Vice reported.

Seven workers and three managers were attacked by the two men, according to the news site. At one point, Escobar said he would return with a firearm, setting off a feeling of “fear and alarm to employees and customers inside of the store,” police told NBC.

Once the two men had left the store, one of them grabbed a chair and tried to bash in one of the windows to get back inside. Police arrested them minutes later.