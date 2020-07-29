(The video contains explicit language.)

Videos of the scene, which bore a marked resemblance to the controversial tactics used by federal officers to detain demonstrators in Portland, Ore., quickly went viral. Protesters who witnessed the incident described it as a “kidnapping” while a number of city officials decried the actions of the officers with at least one demanding an independent review of the arrest.

“We can’t let what is happening in Portland happen here,” Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer tweeted. “Part of police accountability is ordinary citizens knowing who is policing them. When you can’t identify a vehicle taking someone, it causes alarm. Police can’t de-escalate situations if they don’t identify themselves.”

The police department confirmed in a statement on Twitter that its officers had used an unmarked van in the arrest, adding that the woman who was taken into custody was “wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park.”

“When officers from the Warrant Squad took the woman into custody in a gray NYPD minivan this evening, they were assaulted with rocks and bottles,” the police said. “The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects.”

In an email to The Washington Post, authorities identified the protester as 18-year-old Nicki Stone. Police said Stone is facing charges of criminal mischief for five incidents and will be receiving a desk appearance ticket.

Meanwhile, the protesters who were present on Tuesday evening disputed the NYPD’s version of events, insisting that the demonstration had been largely peaceful even at the time of the arrest.

“None of that happened whatsoever,” Clara Kraebber, a 20-year-old Oxford student, told Gothamist. “We literally turned the corner and were met with a line of police who attacked us without warning.”

Kraebber said officers used pepper spray “seemingly at random” against the group during the arrest, adding, “They were trying to make it painful to be there.”

Another witness told Gothamist reporter Jake Offenhartz that before the van’s arrival the protesters had been “skateboarding and eating pizza.”

“We didn’t see where they came from,” the witness said. “All of a sudden they grabbed Nicki. It was like a kidnapping.”

On social media, the videos of Stone’s arrest sparked intense outcry with many calling out New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

“People are being kidnapped,” New York attorney Tiffany Cabán tweeted. “@NYCMayor this is your NYPD.”