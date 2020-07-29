As the United States continues to grapple with a reckoning spurred by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, the New York City police are facing new questions, and activists nationwide are highlighting a spate of vehicle attacks on marchers.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The New York City Police Department is facing questions about a viral video showing officers pulling a protester into a vehicle.
  • After a wave of vehicle attacks on protesters, activists are pushing authorities to do more.
  • Militia-type groups are mobilizing in local politics and pushing back against stay-at-home orders and protests alike.
July 29, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT

Conservative armed groups move into politics as backlash builds against protests, stay-at-home orders

Across the country, conservative armed civilians have surged into public view, marching on statehouses, challenging Black Lives Matter protests, chasing Internet rumors — and bringing the threat of lethal force to local politics.

Their emergence has prompted congressional hearings on the surge in anti-government militias and domestic extremism and has alarmed researchers who track hate groups.

Unlike the old image of militiamen as fringe elements motivated by a desire to overthrow the federal government, these groups often rally in defense of the president and see themselves as pro-government allies of local law enforcement.

Read more here.

By Josh Partlow
July 29, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT

‘It was like a kidnapping’: Viral video shows NYPD officers forcing protester into unmarked van

When an unmarked Kia minivan screeched to a stop near protesters marching in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, the demonstrators’ surprise swiftly gave way to alarm. Several New York Police Department officers wearing T-shirts and shorts spilled out of the van and grabbed one of the protesters, dragging her toward the vehicle, according to videos recorded by bystanders.

The videos of the chaotic scene, which bore a marked similarity to the controversial tactics used by federal officers to detain demonstrators in Portland, Ore., quickly went viral. Protesters who witnessed the incident described it as a “kidnapping.”

The police department confirmed in a statement on Twitter that its officers had used an unmarked van in the arrest, adding that the woman who was taken into custody was “wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park.”

Read more here.

By Allyson Chiu