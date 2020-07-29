For weeks afterward, activists and Internet commenters homed in on a viral video of the figure nicknamed “Umbrella Man,” speculating that his intent was actually to turn the peaceful protests destructive.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis police confirmed those suspicions, identifying him as an affiliate of a white supremacist group that allegedly sought to “incite violence,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed in the Hennepin County District Court. The Star Tribune first reported of the warrant. The 32-year-old man has not been charged.

The Minneapolis Police Department declined to comment on the case, citing the active investigation.

The news comes amid rising fears of right-wing agitators purposefully stoking violence at protests. Last month, federal prosecutors charged supporters of the right-wing “Boogaloo Boys” movement for incidents including killing of a security officer at a federal courthouse and plotting firebombs and explosives at a government building and peaceful protests — all with the aim of stoking racial conflict.

Theories that white supremacist groups may have been involved in the “Umbrella Man” case arose soon after video of him vandalizing the business began circulating widely on social media. Many falsely identified the man as a St. Paul police officer, causing the department to release surveillance footage showing the officer during the time of the protest.

Much of the suspicion around “Umbrella Man” came from his clandestine get-up — all black including a gas mask that covered most of his face — and his reaction to protesters confronting his vandalism. As he made is way along the building, breaking the glass one pane at a time, an African American man in a pink T-shirt and white shorts approached him, seemingly insisting he stop. But “Umbrella Man” pushed forward until more onlookers neared. He eventually turned around and went behind the building, but many in the crowd followed him, one even yelling out to ask if he was a cop.

Not long after he shattered the windows of the AutoZone and ran away, people started looting the store and eventually set it on fire.

Erika I. Christensen, a Minneapolis police arson investigator who wrote the affidavit, now alleges that his “sole aim” was to provoke discord.

“Until the actions of the person your affiant has been calling ‘Umbrella Man,’ the protests had been relatively peaceful,” she said. “The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension.”

The destruction quickly spread. The following morning, the Minneapolis Fire Department said they had responded to roughly 30 fires. One man was shot and killed in a pawnshop, while a second man was found dead and burned in another pawnshop.

“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,” Christensen said.

It took months for Minneapolis police to identify the man. Christensen wrote in her affidavit that she spent “innumerable hours” scrolling through social media apps like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube.

The break finally came last week, when a tip came in naming “Umbrella Man” and revealed he is a member of the Hells Angels, a motorcycle gang made up of mostly white men who ride Harley-Davidson bikes. Christensen soon discovered that “Umbrella Man” is also a “known associate” of the Aryan Cowboys, a white supremacist prison gang based mainly out of Minnesota and Kentucky.

Christensen also found that just before smashing the windows to the AutoZone, “Umbrella Man” allegedly spray-painted in white, “free s--- for everyone zone,” on the red doors of the store.

He was also involved in an incident in Stillwater, Minn., where a group of motorcycle gang members wearing Aryan Cowboys leather vests accosted a Muslim woman, according to the affidavit.