The head of the Federal Reserve said Wednesday that rising coronavirus caseloads are beginning to take a toll on the economy, which had just started to recover in recent months. The U.S. reported just over 1,400 fatalities in 24 hours — its highest death toll in two months — as Florida, North Carolina, Idaho and California set new single-day records. Nearly 150,000 Americans have died since February, and more than 4,395,000 coronavirus cases have been reported.
Here are some significant developments:
- After learning that Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) tested positive for covid-19 on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made masks mandatory on the House floor. The Texas congressman was frequently seen walking the halls of the Capitol without a mask before his diagnosis, prompting officials such as Attorney General William P. Barr to get tested.
- Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Wednesday that states like Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and Kentucky are seeing a subtle but worrisome uptick in positivity rates. That suggests they “may be getting into the same sort of trouble” as hotspots in the South that were quick to reopen, he warned.
- Companies that contract with airlines and airports took more than $500 million in federal funds but laid off thousands of workers anyway, according to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Democratic lawmakers are investigating whether this violated the Cares Act.
- Florida will close all of its state-run coronavirus testing sites over the weekend as a tropical cyclone approaches, highlighting how hurricane season is making it even harder for some hotspots to respond to the pandemic.
Coronavirus relief talks hit impasse on Capitol Hill
Negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill hit an impasse on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, leaving no clear path forward even as millions of Americans face a sudden drop in unemployment benefits, and the economy teeters on the brink.
A meeting between top White House officials and Democratic leaders ended with no agreement on extending emergency unemployment benefits that expire Friday or on reviving a moratorium on evictions that lapsed last week. That means some 20 million jobless Americans will lose $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits that Congress approved in March, which could send the economy reeling.
