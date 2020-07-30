“My doctor and I are all in,” Gohmert said on Fox News on Wednesday evening, adding that he would start taking the drug “in the next day or two.”

Gohmert’s interview followed a day of heavy blowback as the congressman ignored expert advice on how to avoid spreading the potentially deadly virus, as he insisted on returning to the Capitol and filmed a new video questioning the effectiveness of masks.

Like Trump, Gohmert’s support of hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19 flies in the face of mainstream medical advice.

While the drug was thought early in the outbreak to offer potential benefits, mounting evidence has raised concerns about risks to patients’ heart rhythm and other side effects. Last month, the FDA rescinded its emergency use authorization for the drug, citing its ineffectiveness in multiple studies.

Yet the president has continued to boost the drug as a miracle cure, including in a viral video he retweeted on Monday that was pulled from Facebook, YouTube and later Twitter for its misleading claims.

On “Hannity,” the Texas Republican claimed that just before the show started, he’d spoken to a “dear friend,” a doctor who also recently tested positive for the virus, who said he was starting to take hydroxychloroquine. Gohmert said he would take the drug as well with azithromycin and zinc.

Gohmert has repeatedly spread falsehoods about the coronavirus and ignored medical best practices, The Washington Post reported. He has often walked through the Capitol without a mask and in proximity to other people — including Attorney General William P. Barr on Tuesday; Barr tested negative for the virus on Wednesday.

Gohmert told Hannity that so far he remains symptom-free, and only learned he had the disease because he was tested before a planned trip on Air Force One with Trump.

“I feel okay. I’m a little tired,” he said. “But if you know the symptoms of covid-19, I don’t have any of them.”

Gohmert also disputed a Politico report about staffers’ claims that they were “berated” for wearing masks in his office.

“They’re saying I berated staff for wearing masks. That’s a lie,” he said.

After Gohmert’s positive test, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered all members of Congress to wear masks on the House floor and said she is considering other measures. Some Democrats demanded that Gohmert, who lives in the Capitol, find somewhere else to stay while quarantining and recovering.