The reckoning spurred by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis continues rippling across the country, with federal agents moving to pull back in Portland, Ore., as protests continue there.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Federal agents in Portland, which has seen nightly clashes between these officials and demonstrators, were planning to pull back Thursday from the area around the federal courthouse.
  • Arkansas police were cleared of criminal wrongdoing in a case involving a man who said he could not breathe.
July 30, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT

Oregon governor, federal officials announce withdrawal of most federal agents, but timelines differ

The governor of Oregon and the Trump administration on Wednesday announced an agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions outside the federal courthouse in Portland, where federal agents have clashed with demonstrators during nightly unrest.

As part of the agreement, officials said, most Department of Homeland Security agents will leave the front lines around the courthouse and withdraw from Portland entirely if what they have deemed nightly rioting ­ceases.

But the timing of that exit remained unclear. Gov. Kate Brown (D) said the agents would pull out of downtown Thursday and depart the city soon thereafter. But acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf said the withdrawal from the city was still a question of if, not when. He said federal officials would pull back from Portland “should circumstances on the ground significantly improve,” as state troopers move to protect the courthouse.

By Mark Berman, Nick Miroff, Marissa Lang and David Fahrenthold
July 30, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT

‘If you can talk, you can breathe,’ Arkansas police officer tells man who later dies in custody

As Lionel Morris begged police to stop using a Taser on him on a supermarket floor, his cries echoed through the produce section of the store in Conway, Ark., for 6½ minutes.

Morris had run from officers on Feb. 4 and then placed one officer in a chokehold and tried to pull out a knife, according to police, after the supermarket had reported him for removing a drone from its packaging. But as an officer had his knee on the 39-year-old’s back inside Harps Food Store, Morris, handcuffed and lying facedown, repeatedly made a succinct and familiar plea: “I can’t breathe.”

“If you can talk, you can breathe. Chill out,” replied the officer, according to body-cam footage released by the Conway Police Department on Wednesday. “We got an ambulance. ”

Minutes later, Morris was “pulseless and unresponsive” when medical personnel arrived. He was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital.

By Timothy Bella
July 30, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT

On Richmond’s evolving Monument Avenue, myth and ugly lies run deep

With four of the six main statues on Richmond’s Monument Avenue now removed, the boulevard is no longer a procession of great lies, about the valor and honor of Confederate generals and the “sacred virtue” and “solemn duty” of the Confederacy’s leaders and defenders.

Rather, with just two remaining statues — one dedicated to Robert E. Lee and the other to African American tennis champion and humanitarian Arthur Ashe — the avenue functions more like a rhetorical question: Can America move past abstract ideas of greatness — often attributed to odious men and obscene ideologies — and learn to honor smaller, more particular ideas of goodness? And what would our cities look like if we did that?

By Philip Kennicott