July 30, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
Oregon governor, federal officials announce withdrawal of most federal agents, but timelines differ
The governor of Oregon and the Trump administration on Wednesday announced an agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions outside the federal courthouse in Portland, where federal agents have clashed with demonstrators during nightly unrest.
As part of the agreement, officials said, most Department of Homeland Security agents will leave the front lines around the courthouse and withdraw from Portland entirely if what they have deemed nightly rioting ceases.
But the timing of that exit remained unclear. Gov. Kate Brown (D) said the agents would pull out of downtown Thursday and depart the city soon thereafter. But acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf said the withdrawal from the city was still a question of if, not when. He said federal officials would pull back from Portland “should circumstances on the ground significantly improve,” as state troopers move to protect the courthouse.
By Mark Berman, Nick Miroff, Marissa Lang and David Fahrenthold