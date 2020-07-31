Thursday also marked the fourth consecutive day that the United States reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the nationwide death toll closer to 150,000. The tally of confirmed cases increased by more than 69,000, with Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio and Hawaii among the states setting new records. At least 4,465,000 infections have been reported to date.
Here are some significant developments:
- Days-long backlogs of mail — caused by new cost-cutting efforts — are prompting fears that the U.S. Postal Service may not be able to deliver ballots on time for the November election. Meanwhile, President Trump suggested on Thursday that the election should be delayed, drawing outrage from both sides of the political spectrum. And the Supreme Court ruled against an Idaho group that wanted to collect signatures electronically during the pandemic.
- Despite experiencing milder symptoms, children may carry as much of the coronavirus in their respiratory systems as adults, according to a new study published Thursday in JAMA Pediatrics.
- Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate, has died of the coronavirus.
- The head of the largest union representing retail workers says that businesses have unfairly placed the burden of enforcing mask mandates on low-paid employees, who frequently face violence, abuse and threats.
- Two staff members of the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for covid-19, in yet another blow to Major League Baseball’s attempt to hold a regular season.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Two Trader Joe’s customers were asked to put on masks. They attacked employees instead, police said.
The two men were not wearing masks when they entered a Trader Joe’s in Manhattan earlier this month. But when some of the grocery store employees asked the pair to cover their faces, they refused — and went on a rampage instead, police said.
One of them ripped a mask off one of the workers, who are typically known for their colorful Hawaiian shirt uniforms, according to the New York Police Department. The men, John Carrero and Alejandro Escobar, both 34, pulled one employee’s hair and threw baskets at others. Using a wooden paddle, typically meant to help direct the flow of traffic at cash registers, they began pummeling another employee over the head, police told NBC News.
That worker started bleeding badly and was taken to a hospital, one Trader Joe’s employee on the scene told Vice News.
This recession is already deep. If Congress fails to act, a lot of damage could be permanent.
The nation learned Thursday that the U.S. economy endured its worst slump on record this spring, but a larger problem now looms: The nascent recovery appears to be faltering in July, and lawmakers are more divided than ever over what to do about it.
The risk is growing that the economy is going to backslide, a painful scenario where workers who regained jobs in May and June lose them again, and businesses that had started to reopen are forced to shutter, possibly forever. It’s already happening in parts of the country that are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.
Once the downward spiral starts — more job losses leading to less consumer spending leading to more business closures leading to more job losses — it can lead to an even deeper downturn that permanently damages the economy for years to come. Economists say the United States is not spiraling yet, but the nation is at an inflection point.
Postal Service backlog sparks worries that ballot delivery could be delayed in November
The U.S. Postal Service is experiencing days-long backlogs of mail across the country after a top Trump donor running the agency put in place new procedures described as cost-cutting efforts, alarming postal workers who warn that the policies could undermine their ability to deliver ballots on time for the November election.
As President Trump ramps up his unfounded attacks on mail balloting as being susceptible to widespread fraud, postal employees and union officials say the changes implemented by Trump fundraiser-turned-postmaster general Louis DeJoy are contributing to a growing perception that mail delays are the result of a political effort to undermine absentee voting.
Senate Republicans, White House scramble on unemployment insurance as deadline looms
Senate Republicans and the Trump administration on Thursday began moving on a temporary extension of expanded unemployment insurance — confronting significant pressure to keep that temporary financial lifeline while negotiations on a broader coronavirus relief bill continued to flounder and senators left Washington for the weekend.
But the short-term efforts pushed by Republicans ran swiftly into Democratic resistance, as top leaders chastised Senate GOP leaders and the administration for waiting until just days before the additional jobless aid expired to offer their proposal.