Roughly 30 million Americans will see their incomes plunge dramatically on Friday, worsening a coronavirus-induced recession that has already led to the steepest drop in economic output on record. The Senate adjourned for the weekend Thursday without reaching an agreement on a new aid bill, meaning that most out-of-work Americans will go from receiving $930 a week to $330 as emergency unemployment benefits expire. Meanwhile, new jobless claims are rising again, business closures are becoming permanent and tens of millions of Americans said they didn’t have enough to eat in the past week.