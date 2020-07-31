“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit’s commanding officer, said in a statement. “I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search.”
Officials said the mishap occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday during a routine activity near San Clemente Island, when the vehicle began taking on water.
Also known as an AAV, the vehicle is meant to carry troops from ship to shore, particularly through rough water. San Clemente Island, part of Naval Base Coronado, is located about 80 miles northwest of San Diego.
One Marine with the 15th unit was pronounced dead at a hospital in La Jolla, Calif., on Thursday, and two other Marines, one of them in critical condition, were transported to local hospitals.