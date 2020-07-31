Sporadic protests continued across the United States this week, while Attorney General William P. Barr defended the federal response to unrest in Portland, Ore., and the federal agents there began to withdraw.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Calm returned to Portland, Ore.,Thursday night, as Black Lives Matter demonstrators staged a peaceful vigil downtown, with virtually no sign of law enforcement officers.
  • NBA players have returned to the courts wearing the words “Black Lives Matter," “Equality” and other civil rights slogans on their jerseys.
  • The Department of Homeland Security compiled “intelligence reports” about the work of journalists covering the Portland protests.
July 31, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT

Former KKK leader David Duke permanently banned from Twitter

Former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke has been permanently banned from Twitter for repeatedly violating its rules about “hateful conduct.”

Duke, a former presidential candidate and Louisiana state lawmaker, most recently tweeted an interview he conducted with Germar Rudolf, a Holocaust denier.

Other recent tweets promised to expose the “systemic racism lie” and to expose the “incitement of violence against white people” by Jewish-owned media. Twitter in March stopped allowing users to share links that include “hateful content” or incite violence. Duke, who is most recently known for endorsing President Trump, was banned from YouTube in June.

By Eugene Scott
July 31, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT

Tulsa allowed a Black Lives Matter message to remain — until a pro-police group asked for its own street painting

For almost two decades, Tulsa’s Greenwood Avenue was an epicenter of Black wealth and entrepreneurship — until the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921, when a White mob killed more than 300 residents and razed the neighborhood, a watershed moment of violent white supremacy.

On June 18, local activists made national headlines when they chose that street for a huge Black Lives Matter slogan in yellow letters to commemorate Juneteenth and to send a message to President Trump, who would fly over the sign on his way to a rally in the city two days later.

Now, Tulsa City Council members have ordered that the street art be washed away. The decision from Wednesday’s council meeting comes after a pro-police group asked the city to paint a street mural in support of the Tulsa Police Department.

By Jaclyn Peiser
July 31, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT

With the words on their backs, NBA players take a stand

As the NBA resumed its season Thursday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, the absence of fans inside the league’s bubble was far from the only noticeable difference. Changes were made to the courts as well, with “Black Lives Matter” printed in block lettering near the center of the floor.

But perhaps the most significant aesthetic differences for this experimental conclusion of the season were the jerseys on players’ backs.

In the wake of widespread protests this spring and summer sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, the league and its players’ union agreed on a list of social justice messages players can choose to put on their jersey in lieu of their last name.

The messages will be displayed above the number during the first four days of the season restart, after which players can choose to either simply go back to displaying their last name or keep both the social justice message and their last name on their jersey.

By Ava Wallace
July 31, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT

Trump ordered federal forces to quell Portland protests. But the chaos ended as soon as they left.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After President Trump ordered federal law enforcement officers into Portland, Ore., earlier this month, the protests largely ended the same way for days: with tear gas, rubber bullets and arrests.

On Thursday, the first protest held since the federal agencies agreed to pull back their officers was a markedly more peaceful affair.

As the Black Lives Matter-inspired vigil wound down early Friday morning, there was virtually no sign of the Oregon State Police officers who had taken over protection of the federal buildings at the center of the protests.

Instead of being forcibly removed from downtown’s Lownsdale Square and the adjacent Chapman Square, which lie opposite the barricaded Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, the crowd thinned out on its own, with many protesters heading home of their own accord.

By Adam Taylor
July 31, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT

Confederate group banned from Christmas parade loses appeal in federal court

NEW ORLEANS — A group that was denied permission to march in a Louisiana city’s Christmas parade when it insisted on carrying Confederate battle flags lost its latest appeal Thursday in a federal court.

Three judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by the Louisiana Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. They upheld a lower-court ruling that there was no constitutional violation in the denial of the permit because permitting decisions were made by a private, nonprofit group — not a government entity.

By The Associated Press
July 31, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

DHS compiled ‘intelligence reports’ on journalists who published leaked documents

The Department of Homeland Security has compiled “intelligence reports” about the work of American journalists covering protests in Portland, Ore., in what current and former officials called an alarming use of a government system meant to share information about suspected terrorists and violent actors.

Over the past week, the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis has disseminated three Open Source Intelligence Reports to federal law enforcement agencies and others, summarizing tweets written by two journalists — a reporter for the New York Times and the editor in chief of the blog Lawfare — and noting they had published leaked, unclassified documents about DHS operations in Portland. The intelligence reports, obtained by The Washington Post, include written descriptions and images of the tweets and the number of times they had been liked or retweeted by others.

By Shane Harris
July 31, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT

Prosecutor will not charge the police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown, prosecutor says

No charges will be brought against the former police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown, the unarmed Black teenager whose 2014 killing in Missouri gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement.

St. Louis County’s top prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not bring charges against the Ferguson police officer who killed Brown, after conducting a five-month reexamination of the case.

The shooting set off a months-long uprising in the Missouri city that reverberated around the country, spotlighted racial inequality and police brutality, and helped launch the Black Lives Matter movement. The decision not to charge Darren Wilson, the White former officer, comes amid another round of nationwide protests over law enforcement treatment of Black people, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

By Jessica Wolfrom and Reis Thebault
July 31, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT

They came from Chicago’s West Side to become the nation’s first all-Black high school rowing team

In the late 90s, five kids from Chicago’s West Side beat their way past incredible odds to become the country’s first all-Black rowing team.

The 20th anniversary of their unlikely journey is presented in “A Most Beautiful Thing,” a documentary based on Arshay Cooper’s self-published memoir that is available to stream on Xfinity On Demand on Friday. The film, executive produced by rapper-actor Common and NBA legends Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade, comes at a time when athletes and reopening professional sports leagues in the United States are using their worldwide platforms to address racial injustice and police brutality.

By Timothy Bella