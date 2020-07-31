July 31, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
Prosecutor will not charge the police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown, prosecutor says
No charges will be brought against the former police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown, the unarmed Black teenager whose 2014 killing in Missouri gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement.
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not bring charges against the Ferguson police officer who killed Brown, after conducting a five-month reexamination of the case.
The shooting set off a months-long uprising in the Missouri city that reverberated around the country, spotlighted racial inequality and police brutality, and helped launch the Black Lives Matter movement. The decision not to charge Darren Wilson, the White former officer, comes amid another round of nationwide protests over law enforcement treatment of Black people, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
By Jessica Wolfrom and Reis Thebault