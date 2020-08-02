Nationwide, the daily coronavirus death toll exceeded 1,000 for the sixth day in a row on Saturday, according to The Post’s data. The 1,198 new fatalities marked the most that officials have counted on a Saturday, when death reports tend to be lower than those tallied midweek, since May 9.
Here are some significant developments:
- Tropical storm Isaias is closing in on Florida as the state grapples with soaring coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The storm will unleash strong wind gusts, heavy rain and possibly storm surge flooding along its eastern shores from south to north through Sunday night.
- Delegates’ vote to renominate President Trump at the Republican National Convention will be closed to reporters, according to the Associated Press. A convention spokeswoman told the AP that the decision was made because of state and local social distancing guidelines in Charlotte. It remains unclear which of the convention’s major events will take place after Trump announced in July that he would cancel most of the proceedings.
- At least four schools — Corinth High School in Mississippi, Greenfield Central Junior High School in Indiana and two schools in Indiana’s Greater Clark County Schools district — reported that a student tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week back in session, forcing people who had been in contact with them to self-quarantine.
The rise in deaths has trailed a massive surge in coronavirus cases by several weeks, as health experts predicted when infections started trending upward in June.
The time lag was greater than in the pandemic’s early months, when deaths followed infections more closely. Experts say the change may be because many new outbreaks started among young, healthy adults who passed the virus to older, more vulnerable people and because expanded testing has allowed health workers to identify cases closer to the time of infection.
“Overall, what this tells us is that now that deaths have started to increase, we can expect them to increase for several more weeks,” Ellie Murray, an epidemiologist at Boston University, told The Post.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent analysis of pandemic fatalities shows weekly reports of new deaths increasing over the next month, with 5,000 to 11,000 new deaths projected in the third week of August. The national death toll could climb to more than 168,000 by that time, with a high estimate of 182,000, according to the CDC’s review.
Amid the rising deaths, Trump on Sunday struck an optimistic note, tweeting, “USA will be stronger than ever before, and soon!”