“What we’re seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx said. “It is extraordinarily widespread.”
Alaska, Hawaii, Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma are among the states witnessing the largest surge of infections over the past week, according to a Washington Post analysis of health data. Experts also see worrisome trends emerging in major East Coast and Midwest cities, and anticipate major outbreaks in college towns as classes resume this month.
At least 4,641,000 coronavirus cases and 151,000 fatalities have been reported in the United States since February. Close to 50,000 new cases and 478 deaths were reported on Sunday, a day of the week when numbers are often artificially low because some jurisdictions do not report data.
Here are some significant developments:
- The prospects for a new coronavirus relief package — and a deal that would restore $600-a-week emergency unemployment benefits — look dismal. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that he was “not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made clear in separate interviews that they were nowhere near reaching consensus.
- A Houston Chronicle investigation found that Texas health officials were not counting the results of rapid-response coronavirus tests in the state’s tally of covid-19 cases, suggesting that the hotspot has tens of thousands more infections than previously disclosed.
- Sturgis, S.D. is expecting more than 250,000 bikers to attend its annual motorcycle rally next week, potentially making it the largest event to take place during the pandemic. Naturally, there are health concerns.
- Victoria, the epicenter of Australia’s coronavirus outbreak, declared a “state of disaster” on Sunday. Stricter lockdown protocols were announced for the city of Melbourne, where residents will be virtually banned from going outside.
- Montgomery County, Md., has ordered private schools to go online-only in the fall — making it one of the first jurisdictions in the United States to do so.
A coronavirus vaccine won’t change the world right away
In the public imagination, the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine looms large: It’s the neat Hollywood ending to the grim and agonizing uncertainty of everyday life in a pandemic.
But public health experts are discussing among themselves a new worry: that hopes for a vaccine may be soaring too high. The confident depiction by politicians and companies that a vaccine is imminent and inevitable may give people unrealistic beliefs about how soon the world can return to normal — and even spark resistance to simple strategies that can tamp down transmission and save lives in the short term.
Pelosi, Mnuchin, Meadows point to disagreements as deal on unemployment benefits, coronavirus relief remains elusive
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows made clear in separate interviews Sunday that they remain far apart on a coronavirus relief deal that would restore expired unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.
The three spoke a day after a rare weekend meeting at the Capitol yielded some signs of progress. They plan to meet again on Monday, but pointed to multiple areas of disagreement that suggest consensus remains elusive, even while saying they would continue to work toward a deal.
“We still have a long ways to go,” Meadows said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I’m not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term.”
Coronavirus threat rises across U.S.: ‘We just have to assume the monster is everywhere’
The coronavirus is spreading at dangerous levels across much of the United States, and public health experts are demanding a dramatic reset in the national response, one that recognizes that the crisis is intensifying and that current piecemeal strategies aren’t working.
This is a new phase of the pandemic, one no longer built around local or regional clusters and hot spots. It comes at an unnerving moment in which the economy suffered its worst collapse since the Great Depression, schools are rapidly canceling plans for in-person instruction and Congress has failed to pass a new emergency relief package. President Trump continues to promote fringe science, the daily death toll keeps climbing and the human cost of the virus in America has just passed 150,000 lives.