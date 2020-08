After weeks of photographing protests in Philadelphia, artist and activist Sammy Rivera declared last month that he would no longer post his work on Instagram to shield protesters who might be targeted by police investigating property damage and disorder during the city’s massive demonstrations.

“I myself have found and been sent various photos of myself at the protests posted by other photographers, which indicated to me how easy it could potentially be for others to be tracked down and arrested or worse,” he said in a post on his Instagram feed on June 26.

Less than a week later, 23-year-old Rivera was arrested along with five other people, including a teenager, for allegedly vandalizing state police vehicles on May 30.

After investigators set out to find the people who had set fire to the vehicles, the FBI said it obtained photos showing six people attacking the state troopers’ cars, and then compared those photos to social media posts to identify the suspects. They were arrested last week.

That investigation, described in affidavits obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, reflects the worst-case scenario feared by many activists who have been urging people not to post protest photos online, where police can obtain the images and use them to make arrests.