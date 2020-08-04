Later on Monday, Trump appeared to backtrack, saying he had “a lot of respect” for Birx.
A little more than 48,000 new cases and 524 fatalities were reported nationwide on Monday. The U.S. has reported upward of 4,689,000 cases and 152,000 deaths since February.
Here are some significant developments:
- As coronavirus outbreaks continue to ravage the Sun Belt, caseloads have been steadily creeping up in states that remained largely unaffected during the spring and early summer, with Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma seeing some of the largest gains in the past week. Southern states — including Florida, Mississippi and Alabama — continue to report some of the highest daily tallies overall.
- As Congress continued to engage in protracted negotiations over a new coronavirus relief bill on Monday, Trump said that he would consider using his executive powers to stop evictions and lower payroll taxes if a deal wasn’t reached.
- Arizona’s superintendent of public instruction said that it was “unlikely” that schools could safely reopen by Aug. 17, setting up a potential conflict with Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who has said that schools that don’t offer at least some in-person classes will lose out on funding.
- The University of Texas at Austin has banned both on and off-campus parties for the fall semester, though it’s unclear how those rules will be enforced.
- Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for covid-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone yet another series of games.
The human suffering and loss caused by the novel coronavirus is most comparable to a major world war, some members of Congress and outside experts say.
Congress blew past a deadline Friday to give millions of Americans a continuation of much-needed extra unemployment benefits. And after a week of negotiating, the parties are still not close to a deal that leaders on both sides agree needs to happen. Each side blames the other.
Their inability to act at this moment of crisis raises the question, perhaps more than any other major legislative debate: Is Congress broken? The answer, according to some former and outgoing members of Congress in a new report, is: Maybe.
Cases are climbing in Midwest states with previously low infections
The novel coronavirus is surging in several Midwestern states that had not previously seen high infection rates while average daily deaths remained elevated Monday in Southern and Western states hit with a resurgence of the disease after lifting some restrictions earlier this summer.
Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma are among those witnessing the largest percentage surge of infections over the past week, while, adjusted for population, the number of new cases in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama still outpaced all other states, according to a Washington Post analysis of health data.
Experts also see worrying trends emerging in major East Coast and Midwest cities, and they anticipate major outbreaks in college towns as classes resume in August.
After months of favor, Birx raises Trump’s ire with grim coronavirus assessment
President Trump further disparaged his senior health advisers on Monday even as the pandemic deepened its hold on the nation, as the White House’s top coronavirus coordinator, Deborah Birx, joined Anthony S. Fauci and other scientists on the receiving end of the president’s ire.
Birx — who built a career leading public health efforts against HIV/AIDS — quickly garnered Trump’s favor earlier this year for publicly championing the administration’s coronavirus response, becoming a prominent figure both inside and outside the White House.
But she soon lost support within swaths of the scientific and medical community for seeming to minimize the virus and to enable Trump’s overly rosy view of the pandemic. This past weekend, Birx lost the backing of the nation’s top Democrat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), who privately called Birx “the worst” and publicly said she had no confidence in her.
And finally on Monday morning, Birx appeared to lose ground with perhaps her most important constituency, Trump himself, who dismissed her as “pathetic.”
