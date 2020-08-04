The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Until recently, Deborah Birx, the White House’s top coronavirus coordinator, enjoyed a good relationship with President Trump. But after five months of negative headlines, Trump has started to associate Birx with the government’s failed response to the pandemic, and the once-celebrated physician has been spending less time in Oval Office, two former administration officials told The Washington Post. Things came to a head on Monday, when Trump derided Birx as “pathetic” in a tweet, frustrated that she hadn’t expressed more optimism while delivering a grim warning about “extraordinary widespread” contagion over the weekend.