The United States continues to grapple with the reckoning spurred by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, as Congress investigates how the Department of Homeland Security tracked journalists and protesters amid unrest in Portland, Ore.

Here are some significant developments:

August 4, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT

Two Black moms took their kids to the Mall. Secret Service officers confronted them with guns, they said.

It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall.

Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.

Johnson and Winston looked up. A Secret Service cruiser had driven into their front left bumper, Winston told The Washington Post. Within seconds, Winston recalled, a uniformed Secret Service officer was pointing a rifle at them, yelling “Get out!” and “Put your hands in the air!” More officers surrounded them with guns pulled, the women said.

By Katie Mettler
August 4, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT

Tulsa officials suspend order to remove Black Lives Matter display

Tulsa officials temporarily suspended an order to remove a Black Lives Matter display after protesters placed symbolic tombstones bearing the names of Black people shot by police or killed in the city’s 1921 race massacre.

On Monday morning, the protesters were braced for a standoff to prevent the city from removing the display on the main street of Greenwood, the site of the massacre. Historians believe that as many as 300 people in the historically Black community were killed in one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history.

“I felt like displaying the names of the victims of police brutality and the names of the victims of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre would help people understand why we say, ‘Black Lives Matter,' ” said Tiffany Crutcher, an activist in Tulsa whose twin brother, Terence Crutcher, was fatally shot by a police officer in 2016.

By DeNeen L. Brown
August 4, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT

House Intelligence Committee investigating DHS office that compiled ‘intelligence reports’ on journalists and protesters

The House Intelligence Committee is opening an investigation into the activities of the Intelligence and Analysis Office (I & A) at the Department of Homeland Security, which has compiled “intelligence reports” on journalists and protesters, the committee chairman announced in a letter to department officials on Monday.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the committee chairman, called revelations of DHS’s activities, first reported by The Washington Post, “deeply troubling.”

“The revelations require a full accounting and, if substantiated, must never be allowed to occur again,” Schiff wrote to senior department officials, including the acting secretary, Chad Wolf. The investigation will cover I & A’s activities in Portland, Ore., as well as its support for the department’s response to protests nationwide, Schiff said.

In an email to DHS employees on Monday, Wolf said that department officials “firmly believe that a free and open press is essential to American democracy” and that he has “made it clear that we should not and will not identify U.S. members of the press in our intelligence products.”

Wolf confirmed that he has reassigned Brian Murphy, who has been the acting undersecretary for the Intelligence and Analysis Office. That followed reporting by The Post about his office’s activities, which current and former officials have said show an alarming abuse of authorities that are traditionally used to compile information about suspected terrorists, people connected to organized crime or violent actors such as mass shooters.

Wolf wrote that Joseph Maher, the department’s principal deputy general counsel, would step in as the temporary head of I & A while the inspector general conducts an investigation into the office’s activities. Horace Jen, the current senior deputy in the office, will continue in that position, Wolf wrote.

By Shane Harris