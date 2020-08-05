Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
For the unemployed, rising grocery prices stretch budgets even more
The cost of groceries has been rising at the fastest pace in decades since the coronavirus pandemic seized the U.S. economy, leading to sticker shock for basic staples like beef and eggs and forcing struggling households to rethink how to put enough food on the table.
Long-standing supply chains for everyday grocery items have been upended as the pandemic sickened scores of workers, forced factory closures and punctured the carefully-calibrated networks that brought food from farms to store shelves. Even while some of the sharpest price hikes have eased somewhat, the overall effects are being felt most acutely by the nearly 30 million Americans who saw their $600 enhanced unemployment benefit expire last Friday — exacerbating concerns that the recession’s long tail could worsen food insecurity for years to come.
With bad news at home, Trump points misleadingly to rising cases abroad
With coronavirus cases nearing 5 million in the United States and average daily deaths topping 1,000, the United States is the hottest hot spot in the ongoing global pandemic — a ranking that wasn’t exactly what President Trump had in mind with his “America First” doctrine.
You wouldn’t know it, however, to hear the president describe the U.S. performance in handling the virus; he called it “an amazing job, a great job” on Monday, and recited a list of other countries experiencing a rebound in infections.
In recent days, Trump has increasingly pointed to the experiences of other countries in an attempt to dilute the bad news at home and justify the largely hands-off federal response, which has included no national mandates or lockdowns.
Oklahoma governor’s parents got ‘VIP’ testing the day their son announced his infection, report says
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s parents received same-day coronavirus testing through a public medical school’s system of fast-tracking “VIPs,” according to a Tuesday report by The Frontier, an investigative news site.
Stitt, a Republican, said last month that he was the first governor to test positive for the virus. Despite the typical multiday wait for a testing appointment — amid a nationwide backlog hobbling government’s response to the pandemic — John and Joyce Stitt were tested the day of their son’s announcement, according to the Frontier, which cites documents and unnamed sources and also confirmed the timing of the tests with John Stitt.
The Frontier said it reviewed internal messaging system transcripts in which staff at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center discuss “VIP” testing appointments. The transcripts showed that supervisors declined to fast-track testing for a firefighter reportedly worried he’d sicken his whole station, as well as a doctor.
“We should not even mention this as a possibility to callers,” a supervisor said.
According to the news site, staff said the governor’s parents should get a VIP slot 10 minutes after instructing against extra-fast testing for the doctor.
A spokesman for the governor, Charlie Hannema, said the Stitts did not seek special treatment and reached OU’s services through 211 like other Oklahomans. He said the governor’s office’s main concern is an apparent leaking of patient information and praised OU for moving to investigate that; asked if the governor wanted to investigate the alleged VIP system, Hannema told The Post he’d defer to the health department.
OU Medicine spokeswoman April Sandefer denied to The Post that there is a VIP system. A clinical nurse specialist at the Health Sciences Center, Melissa Craft, said in a statement that about 20 percent of people scheduled for drive-through coronavirus testing cancel or do not show up and that staff “work to fill these same-day openings."
The Post could not immediately reach John and Joyce Stitt.
John Stitt told the Frontier he mentioned his relationship to the governor while seeking quick testing but did not think he’d done anything wrong.
“I don’t even know why this is a story,” he said.
Despite the reported VIP treatment, in the end the Stitts say they faced the same delays decried around the country. Stitt told the Frontier that as of Monday, about three weeks after getting tested, he and his wife were still waiting for their results.
Trump administration sticks to schools plan as U.S. nears 5 million cases
The Trump administration is sticking by its view that schools must reopen on time and in person as the United States approached 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and as Mississippi’s conservative governor reversed course to delay school for many students and demand that all wear masks.
President Trump received some rhetorical backup from U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, albeit with more nuance than Trump’s latest “OPEN THE SCHOOLS” tweet.
The U.N. chief warned that the world faces a “generational catastrophe” because of school closures, with more than a billion students at home. In a video message, he urged countries to suppress the virus sufficiently to allow schools to reopen, calling the coronavirus pandemic “the largest disruption of education ever.”
Trump’s demands that schools reopen while infection rates are increasing in most states have politicized reopening decisions being made at the local and state levels. Many district leaders, including in Republican-led states, have said they are starting the academic year virtually because it is too dangerous to reopen school buildings and risk the spread of the coronavirus.