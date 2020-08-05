Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s parents received same-day coronavirus testing through a public medical school’s system of fast-tracking “VIPs,” according to a Tuesday report by The Frontier, an investigative news site.

Stitt, a Republican, said last month that he was the first governor to test positive for the virus. Despite the typical multiday wait for a testing appointment — amid a nationwide backlog hobbling government’s response to the pandemic — John and Joyce Stitt were tested the day of their son’s announcement, according to the Frontier, which cites documents and unnamed sources and also confirmed the timing of the tests with John Stitt.

The Frontier said it reviewed internal messaging system transcripts in which staff at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center discuss “VIP” testing appointments. The transcripts showed that supervisors declined to fast-track testing for a firefighter reportedly worried he’d sicken his whole station, as well as a doctor.

“We should not even mention this as a possibility to callers,” a supervisor said.

According to the news site, staff said the governor’s parents should get a VIP slot 10 minutes after instructing against extra-fast testing for the doctor.

A spokesman for the governor, Charlie Hannema, said the Stitts did not seek special treatment and reached OU’s services through 211 like other Oklahomans. He said the governor’s office’s main concern is an apparent leaking of patient information and praised OU for moving to investigate that; asked if the governor wanted to investigate the alleged VIP system, Hannema told The Post he’d defer to the health department.

OU Medicine spokeswoman April Sandefer denied to The Post that there is a VIP system. A clinical nurse specialist at the Health Sciences Center, Melissa Craft, said in a statement that about 20 percent of people scheduled for drive-through coronavirus testing cancel or do not show up and that staff “work to fill these same-day openings."

The Post could not immediately reach John and Joyce Stitt.

John Stitt told the Frontier he mentioned his relationship to the governor while seeking quick testing but did not think he’d done anything wrong.

“I don’t even know why this is a story,” he said.