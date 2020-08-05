Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said the city is working to pair new police officers with “the right individuals” for training following George Floyd’s death after a higher-level officer dismissed a younger colleague’s question about how Floyd was being restrained.

Frey said the city has to be sure that training for new officers is not forgotten once they head into the field.

“We need to make sure that those who are in a supervisory role, those that are riding with new officers with new cadets, are the right individuals to be role models,” Frey said in an interview with the Associated Press as part of its AP Newsmakers series. “You learn from who your role models are, and that can be a good thing and that can also be a bad thing.”

Across the country, police departments are grappling with regaining trust and talking openly about police brutality following the death of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.