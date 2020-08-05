Minneapolis mayor calls for ‘the right role models’ for new police cadets after death of George Floyd
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said the city is working to pair new police officers with “the right individuals” for training following George Floyd’s death after a higher-level officer dismissed a younger colleague’s question about how Floyd was being restrained.
Frey said the city has to be sure that training for new officers is not forgotten once they head into the field.
“We need to make sure that those who are in a supervisory role, those that are riding with new officers with new cadets, are the right individuals to be role models,” Frey said in an interview with the Associated Press as part of its AP Newsmakers series. “You learn from who your role models are, and that can be a good thing and that can also be a bad thing.”
Across the country, police departments are grappling with regaining trust and talking openly about police brutality following the death of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
Experts say that police departments pushing for reform can often run into entrenched cultures that push back. As an example of this issue, some have noted that the officer filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck was a training officer out with younger recruits.
DHS to swap out military-style camouflage uniforms that agents wore during Portland protests
The Department of Homeland Security is swapping out the military-style camouflage uniforms that U.S. border agents wore on the streets of Portland, Ore., last month, the department’s second-ranking official, Ken Cuccinelli, told lawmakers Tuesday.
Cuccinelli, whose title at DHS is senior official performing the duties of the deputy secretary, testified along with several other panelists in a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the federal government’s response to street protests in Portland.
“To address concerns about military-like appearance of some of Customs [and] Border Protection’s (CBP) officers’ uniforms, which are the normal uniforms used by some CBP teams in the course of regular duty, we are moving rapidly to replace those uniforms for those personnel,” Cuccinelli wrote in prepared testimony.
The sight of federal agents dressed in camouflage fatigues and tactical gear drew criticism from military veterans, lawmakers and others who said their appearance was inappropriate for domestic law enforcement and raised a risk that DHS agents could be mistaken for soldiers.
Some of the agents who deployed to Portland belong to an elite Border Patrol unit with standard uniforms that are in camouflage, adapted to the desert environments where they operate. Cuccinelli told lawmakers that the federal forces in Portland all wore insignia identifying them as police but that DHS would seek to provide agents sent to urban environments with more standard-issue green uniforms.