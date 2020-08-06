Please Note

As debates over U.S. Postal Service funding complicate negotiations for a new coronavirus relief bill, it appears increasingly likely that President Trump could take matters into his own hands. Federal agencies have been asked to tally up all the funds they have left over from the $2 trillion Cares Act, and the White House is trying to figure out whether that money can be redirected toward temporary unemployment benefits, people briefed on the effort told The Washington Post. Trump said Wednesday that he may also use his executive powers to bring back the eviction moratorium and suspend the payroll tax, though it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to do so unilaterally.

The United States reported close to 52,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as the average number of infections being detected each day continues to trend downward. But that drop has been driven by steep declines in Florida, where Hurricane Isaias shut down dozens of testing sites, and California, where officials said technical problems with the state’s reporting system were leading to an inaccurate tally.

Here are some significant developments:
  • A Fox News segment in which Trump inaccurately claimed that children are “almost immune” to covid-19 was flagged as misinformation by social media giants on Wednesday. Twitter forced the Team Trump campaign account to delete the video, while Facebook removed the post from Trump’s official account.
  • Tens of millions of vaccine doses could be available early next year, with a billion ready by the end of 2021, Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease expert, predicted in a Wednesday interview with Reuters.
  • The Supreme Court overturned an order requiring a Southern California sheriff to provide more soap, towels, hand sanitizer and space for social distancing at county jails.
  • Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a tally of more than a dozen members of Congress who have become infected to date.
  • Hundreds of students and teachers in Indiana, Mississippi, Georgia and North Carolina have already been forced into quarantine as covid-19 continues to complicate plans to reopen schools.
August 6, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT

Amid poll worker shortage, Gov. Hogan urged to open large voting centers

More than 1,000 additional Maryland poll workers have dropped out over the past week, leaving the state with little more than 60 percent of the election judges it needs and boosting pressure on Gov. Larry Hogan to abandon plans to open every voting precinct.

After dire warnings from local elections administrators on Wednesday, the Maryland State Board of Elections scheduled a Friday vote to ask Hogan (R) to change course and open as few as 90 large voting centers statewide — instead of 1,848 neighborhood precincts.

Dismayed by long lines and delays in the June 2 primary, Hogan had pledged the usual number of in-person voting options for the Nov. 3 election, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

August 6, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT

Trump threatens executive actions as coronavirus relief deal remains elusive on Capitol Hill

President Trump on Wednesday threatened to take executive action to extend an eviction moratorium, suspend collection of the payroll tax and boost unemployment benefits unless a coronavirus relief deal can be reached quickly with Democrats on Capitol Hill.

And in a sign the White House could be preparing to act, the Trump administration has asked federal agencies to identify all of the money they have not yet spent from the $2 trillion Cares Act, which passed in March, according to two people briefed on the effort. White House officials are trying to determine whether this money could be redirected and used for other purposes, such as temporary unemployment benefits or the eviction moratorium.

August 6, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT

Starting Aug. 10, Taxpayer Advocate Service will help IRS fix stimulus payment glitches

With Congress still debating future financial aid to people sidelined by the novel coronavirus, it’s vital that the Internal Revenue Service finish delivering the relief payments that were already promised.

As of July 17, the IRS has distributed just over 159.2 million economic impact payments under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (Cares) Act. The measure provides up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for couples and an extra $500 for each dependent child under age 17.

It’s been a daunting job to deliver so much money in just a few months. The IRS had to shut down offices because of the pandemic. While most employees have since returned to work, they are battling a backlog of returns and refunds for the 2020 tax season while still rushing to distribute relief funds.

