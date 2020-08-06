The United States reported close to 52,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as the average number of infections being detected each day continues to trend downward. But that drop has been driven by steep declines in Florida, where Hurricane Isaias shut down dozens of testing sites, and California, where officials said technical problems with the state’s reporting system were leading to an inaccurate tally.
Amid poll worker shortage, Gov. Hogan urged to open large voting centers
More than 1,000 additional Maryland poll workers have dropped out over the past week, leaving the state with little more than 60 percent of the election judges it needs and boosting pressure on Gov. Larry Hogan to abandon plans to open every voting precinct.
After dire warnings from local elections administrators on Wednesday, the Maryland State Board of Elections scheduled a Friday vote to ask Hogan (R) to change course and open as few as 90 large voting centers statewide — instead of 1,848 neighborhood precincts.
Dismayed by long lines and delays in the June 2 primary, Hogan had pledged the usual number of in-person voting options for the Nov. 3 election, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Trump threatens executive actions as coronavirus relief deal remains elusive on Capitol Hill
President Trump on Wednesday threatened to take executive action to extend an eviction moratorium, suspend collection of the payroll tax and boost unemployment benefits unless a coronavirus relief deal can be reached quickly with Democrats on Capitol Hill.
And in a sign the White House could be preparing to act, the Trump administration has asked federal agencies to identify all of the money they have not yet spent from the $2 trillion Cares Act, which passed in March, according to two people briefed on the effort. White House officials are trying to determine whether this money could be redirected and used for other purposes, such as temporary unemployment benefits or the eviction moratorium.
Starting Aug. 10, Taxpayer Advocate Service will help IRS fix stimulus payment glitches
With Congress still debating future financial aid to people sidelined by the novel coronavirus, it’s vital that the Internal Revenue Service finish delivering the relief payments that were already promised.
As of July 17, the IRS has distributed just over 159.2 million economic impact payments under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (Cares) Act. The measure provides up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for couples and an extra $500 for each dependent child under age 17.
It’s been a daunting job to deliver so much money in just a few months. The IRS had to shut down offices because of the pandemic. While most employees have since returned to work, they are battling a backlog of returns and refunds for the 2020 tax season while still rushing to distribute relief funds.