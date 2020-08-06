I. Mark Bledstein, an attorney representing the producer, said he would fight the criminal charges in court.

“I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations,” Bledstein said in an email to The Washington Post, adding that he had not yet reviewed the details of the charges.

The Detroit native first made waves by producing singer Ray J’s debut, Raydiation, in 2005, according to an XXL Magazine profile. Soon he began working with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Akon, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Wiz Khalifa.

In 2011, he co-wrote and produced Lil Wayne’s platinum single “How to Love,” and then three years later earned recognition at the Grammy’s for producing the Beyoncé’s song “Drunk in Love,” which won for Best R&B Performance.

In recent years, though, an avalanche of allegations have emerged against the producer from women who worked with him in the industry.

In 2018, singer Kristina Buch and artist Peyton Ackley were granted restraining orders against Detail over allegations of rape and sexual abuse. Other women soon followed with similar claims, including singer Jessie Reyez in 2018, who said her breakout single, “Gatekeeper,” which detailed sexism and misogyny in the industry, was about Detail.

Buch and two other women, both former assistants to Detail, later filed lawsuits against him. In her suit, Buch said Detail had agreed to help her with her music career after she’d moved to Los Angeles from Indiana in 2016 to work as a model, the AP reported. Instead, she said, he began aggressively demanding sex and telling her it was necessary to get ahead in the music industry. When she refused, he raped her, she alleged.

Reyez said she had a similar experience with the producer.

“One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this,” Reyez wrote on Twitter after Buch’s allegations were made public. “I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.”

In September, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge awarded Buch $15 million in damages after Detail didn’t respond to numerous court summons.

The Special Victims Bureau at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which arrested Detail on Wednesday, said the crimes he’s now charged with happened between 2010 to 2018. The agency added that its investigation is ongoing.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” the agency said.