August 6, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
Plan to disband Minneapolis police halted in city commission vote
A move to disband the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s killing faced an uncertain future Wednesday after a commission blocked the City Council from putting a necessary initiative on the November ballot.
The proposal would replace the police department with a new public safety agency, but the Minneapolis Charter Commission voted 10 to 5 to delay consideration of a ballot measure to eliminate the city charter requirement that Minneapolis maintain a certain number of police officers per capita.
The commission, a court-appointed board of volunteers, passed a 90-day delay, which prevents the Minneapolis City Council from meeting an Aug. 21 deadline to get the proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot — a move that effectively kicks the issue to 2021.
The proposal, backed by a majority of the City Council, would allow Minneapolis to replace its troubled department, which has long been accused of racism and use of excessive force, with a new agency focused on a “holistic, public health-oriented approach” to public safety.
By Holly Bailey