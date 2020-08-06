The Seattle City Council voted on a number of proposals Wednesday to reduce the city’s police force and trim the department budget.

Up to 32 police patrol positions were cut by unanimous vote. The council also removed funds for implicit-bias training, eliminated $800,000 in recruitment and retention money, and cut $50,000 in travel costs. It set a cap on the salaries of high-ranking police officers.

Members of the City Council voted to curb police participation in Seattle’s Navigation Team, a group of outreach workers and officers who aid the city’s homeless. Amendments passed Wednesday cut 14 police officers from the team and redirect $1.4 million in funds from policing to outreach efforts.

Overall, the approved amendments would shrink the department by as many as 100 police.

A proposal to slash the department’s budget by $54 million failed, and council member Teresa Mosqueda said earlier this week that smaller trims would set the stage for deeper cuts next year of more than 40 percent of the budget.

A crowd of protesters gathered Wednesday at the county’s juvenile detention center and planned to march to City Hall in support of the budget cuts, the Seattle Times reported.

Some demonstrators were collecting signatures to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D), who on Tuesday said that “cuts of 100 officers between now and the end of the year is really not the way to proceed,” according to KOMO News.