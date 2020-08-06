“Just because you begin to have positive cases, that is not a reason for closing school,” Lee Childress said in a Facebook Live on Tuesday on the school district’s Facebook page.

As districts around the country debate the merits of in-person classes verses remote learning amid an escalating novel coronavirus pandemic, the Corinth School District’s early experience shows how quickly positive tests can lead to larger quarantines.

Other districts that have already welcomed teachers or students back have faced similar challenges. After teachers returned to lesson plan in Georgia’s largest district, 260 district employees were barred from reentering schools because of either testing positive or being in close contact with someone who had. In southeast Kansas, six school administrators tested positive after attending a three-day retreat. And within hours of opening, a school in Greenfield, Ind. was informed by the health department that a student had the virus.

Some health officials in the Trump administration, which has pushed for schools to reopen, have now urged communities with high rates of the virus to rethink in-person classes. On Sunday, Deborah Birx, the White House’s top coronavirus coordinator, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that in hard-hit areas, “we are asking people to distance learn at this moment, so we can get this epidemic under control.”

Mississippi has been among the hardest hit states in the South and could overtake Florida as top state for cases per capita, according to researchers at Harvard. The state has had more than 63,000 covid-19 cases and more than 1,800 deaths to date.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said in a Facebook post that he would delay school opening for 7th to 12th grades in hot spots. The governor also mandated masks in schools and ordered a two-week mask requirement for public gatherings.

In Corinth, the school district gave families an option of either sending their children to school or doing distance learning from home.

“We made the decision that even though we had seen a spike in those numbers, that schools needed to reopen and at the same time, schools need to remain open,” Childress said in the Facebook Live.

According to the district’s reopening plan, students and teachers are screened daily, with their temperatures taken upon arrival at school and screened for symptoms including coughing, difficulty breathing, and loss of taste and smell. Childress said that the district will now also start midday temperature checks.

When the schools learned of positive covid-19 cases, they used contact tracing and notified students who had been “within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more,” said a memo posted on Facebook informing the community of the cases. Seating charts helped the school determine who needed to quarantine, Childress said in the Facebook live.

Those students will have to self-quarantine for 14 days and continue school online.

Despite the positive tests and quarantines, Childress said he remained optimistic about the school district’s plans. He encouraged the families to wear masks, and urged everyone with children in quarantine to stay home until getting their test results.