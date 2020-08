The stakes of failing to reach a compromise should become more clear on Friday, as the U.S. Department of Labor releases its monthly jobs report. Forecasters predict that the data will point to a slowdown in the nation’s economic recovery in July, when an explosion of new coronavirus cases around the country triggered a new wave of shutdowns and forced many states to roll back reopening. Other metrics remain grim: The Labor Department reported on Thursday that more than 1 million Americans have filed jobless claims for the past 20 consecutive weeks.