The stakes of failing to reach a compromise should become more clear on Friday, as the U.S. Department of Labor releases its monthly jobs report. Forecasters predict that the data will point to a slowdown in the nation’s economic recovery in July, when an explosion of new coronavirus cases around the country triggered a new wave of shutdowns and forced many states to roll back reopening. Other metrics remain grim: The Labor Department reported on Thursday that more than 1 million Americans have filed jobless claims for the past 20 consecutive weeks.
A GOP House candidate is selling anti-China face masks. Asian Americans say they incite racism.
It was a selfie by Del. Mark Cole that first caught Sookyung Oh’s eye.
Cole (R-Fredericksburg) tweeted an image of showing off a bright red face mask he said he’d purchased from the congressional campaign of Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper).
“COVID-19, ‘MADE IN CHINA,” it read.
Oh, who is Virginia director of the National Korean American Service & Education Consortium Action Fund, said that she and other Asian American community leaders were “shocked” to find the masks for sale as campaign merchandise.
The controversial $600 unemployment aid debate, explained
By allowing emergency benefits to expire, Congress and President Trump have effectively slashed jobless aid in the middle of a pandemic. More than 31 million Americans received unemployment aid from the government in July, and their weekly checks just got a lot slimmer.
The typical unemployed American was receiving about $930 a week from late March to late July. That has now been cut to about $330 a week, a far lower amount that many families say is not enough to pay for food, medicine and rent.
That extra $600 in aid — sometimes called “enhanced unemployment” or “the unemployment bonus” — has become a major sticking point in negotiations about another big aid package. Congress put the extra $600 in place in late March. Lawmakers have known for months that it would expire at the end of July. Democrats want to extend it through the end of the year. Republicans initially proposed reducing it to $200, although the White House has recently signaled that it would agree to a $400 weekly payment.
White House, Democrats fail to reach agreement on virus relief bill, and next steps are uncertain
White House officials and Democratic leaders ended a three-hour negotiation Thursday evening without a coronavirus relief deal or even a clear path forward, with both sides remaining far apart on critical issues.
“We’re still a considerable amount apart,” said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after emerging from the meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. President Trump called into the meeting several times, but they were unable to resolve key issues.
Pelosi called it a “consequential meeting” in which the differences between the two parties were on display.