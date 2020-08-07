The commission chairman, Bob Joyce, immediately rebuked his colleague, but Eckerle continued his diatribe.

“I can say anything I want,” Eckerle said at the meeting, which the public could listen to via a dial-in number, the Leelanau Enterprise first reported. “Black Lives Matter has everything to do with taking the country away from us.”

Eckerle’s remarks came the same week Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) declared racism a public health crisis because of the disparate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had in Black, Native American and Latino communities. Michigan has reported at least 94,656 cases and 6,506 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“[Covid-19] has highlighted what Black & Brown communities have always known — inequities caused by systemic racism can be deadly,” Whitmer said in a tweet on Wednesday. “We’re confronting this head on.”

The racist remark spurred widespread condemnation of Eckerle, who is Republican, and calls to resign from party officials. Despite the backlash, Eckerle doubled down on his comments on Thursday, defending his position and using the slur repeatedly in an interview with the local public radio station.

“I don’t regret calling it an n----r,” Eckerle told Interlochen Public Radio. “A n----r is a n----r is a n----r. That’s not a person whatsoever.”

About 93 percent of Leelanau County’s 21,761 residents are white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Fewer than 1 percent of the people who live there are black.

“It’s horrible,” Joyce told the Detroit News. “It’s absolutely horrific.”

He told the News that the other three road commissioners are pressing Eckerle to resign.

“We do not tolerate that,” he told the newspaper. “That’s not who we are.”

But Eckerle has not wavered. State Rep. Jack O’Malley (R), who represents Leelanau County, said he had a conversation with Eckerle and also asked the commissioner to step down.

“I reached out to this Commissioner and asked for his side of the story,” O’Malley said in a statement on Facebook. “He confirmed to me he did use the racist slur. After some discussion I asked Mr. Eckerle to resign. He refused.”

O’Malley said Eckerle is just two years into a six-year term. To oust him before the next election, voters would have to petition to recall him or the county could request that the governor remove him, he said.

“This language and reasoning is ignorant and wrong,” O’Malley said, referring to Eckerle’s use of the racist slur. “We will see how this plays out, but in today’s emotional and highly charged climate to say what he said is ignorant and has no place, especially as an elected official. I did remind him he represents everyone in Leelanau County as I do....and his comments were and are beyond stupid.”

The Leelanau County administrator, Chet Janik, told Up North Live that if Eckerle was a county employee rather than an elected official, he would have faced “severe” disciplinary action for using the racist slur.

Daniel C. Scripps, who lives in Leelanau County and is the chairman of the Michigan Public Service Commission, said Eckerle should be recalled.