  • The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission unanimously voted Thursday night to demote Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, who the civilian board said poorly handled the police response to protests in the city sparked by George Floyd’s killing.
  • Democrats in the Virginia Senate unveiled a wide-ranging bill to overhaul policing in the state ahead of a special session this month in which criminal justice issues will be one of the centerpieces of debate.
August 7, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT

Democrats in the Virginia Senate unveiled a wide-ranging bill to overhaul policing in the state Thursday ahead of a special session this month in which criminal justice issues will be one of the centerpieces of debate.

The proposal touches on the recruitment of officers, training, use of force, standards of conduct and accountability, but it sidesteps some hot-button issues that have bogged down reform efforts in other states and already generated controversy in Virginia.

Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) said at a news conference that legislators were responding to the national reckoning on policing that has followed the deaths of African Americans at the hands of officers in other parts of the country.

By Justin Jouvenal
August 7, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT

Suspect in Seattle protest zone shooting charged with murder

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against a teenager who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill occupied protest (CHOP) zone in late June.

Marcel Long, 18, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the killing of Seattle resident Lorenzo Anderson, who died at Harborview Medical Center shortly after the shooting.

Long confronted Anderson with a handgun inside the CHOP zone in the early hours of June 20 and chased him until he was restrained by witnesses, according to court documents. Surveillance video shows that Long broke free from the restraints and raced after Anderson, ultimately aiming the gun into the crowded street.

Anderson suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the report said.

Officials said that Long, who remains at large, may have fled the state after the shooting. His bail was set at $2 million, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 19.

By Jessica Wolfrom