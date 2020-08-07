August 7, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
Suspect in Seattle protest zone shooting charged with murder
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against a teenager who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill occupied protest (CHOP) zone in late June.
Marcel Long, 18, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the killing of Seattle resident Lorenzo Anderson, who died at Harborview Medical Center shortly after the shooting.
Long confronted Anderson with a handgun inside the CHOP zone in the early hours of June 20 and chased him until he was restrained by witnesses, according to court documents. Surveillance video shows that Long broke free from the restraints and raced after Anderson, ultimately aiming the gun into the crowded street.
Anderson suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the report said.
Officials said that Long, who remains at large, may have fled the state after the shooting. His bail was set at $2 million, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 19.
By Jessica Wolfrom