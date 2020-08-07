“The warrant is signed for an amount exceeding $2,500. I will tell you the alleged amount is a lot more than that,” Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey told reporters on Wednesday of the sum Dismukes is alleged to have stolen.

AD

Wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a mesh baseball hat, Dismukes turned himself in on Thursday afternoon before bailing out of custody. His attorney, Trey Norman, disputed the charges and questioned why the business waited years to bring the complaint to police.

“I don’t think any money was taken by anyone,” Norman told WFSA. “Second of all, if I worked for someone and they accused me of taking money, I wouldn’t expect four years to go by before anyone said anything to me.”

AD

Dismukes refused to resign his seat after speaking at a July 25 party honoring the birthday of Nathan Bedford Forest, a Confederate general and early leader of the KKK. The event at a private property called Little Dixie happened as Lewis’s body arrived in Selma, the town where he was beaten by police while marching with civil rights protesters on “Bloody Sunday.” Lewis died last month at age 80.

But on July 29, Dismukes did resign from his job as a pastor at a rural Southern Baptist church. Five other local Souther Baptist leaders also put out a statement in the wake of his resignation to “reaffirm our opposition to any kind of racism.”

AD

Now Dismukes faces a felony charge. Prosecutors said that Weiss Commercial Flooring in Montgomery, Al., contacted them in May to allege that the state legislator had stolen from the company while he worked there.

AD

“After countless hours of investigation, which consisted of witness interviews, obtaining bank records, and gathering other evidence, a decision was made by myself and prosecutors in my office, along with these investigators, that probable cause existed that a crime had been committed,” Bailey said on Thursday.

If Dismukes is convicted, he would automatically be removed from office, AL.com reported.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) called the charges “disappointing.”

AD

“If true, it is disappointing when a public official, elected with the confidence of the people, abuses that trust. I support the letter of the law, and no one is above it — especially those in public office,” she said in a statement to WSFA.