The new deaths in California came as negotiations over a third coronavirus relief package broke down on Capitol Hill, with Democratic leaders accusing the White House of refusing to meet them even halfway on measures to address the pandemic’s economic fallout.
Here are some significant developments:
- A sharply divided Virginia Supreme Court on Friday granted the request by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for a statewide moratorium on evictions, extending protections for another month after state and federal measures against evictions expired.
- The false positive test of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is troubling public health experts, who on Friday expressed fear that the error will become a misleading data point for those who doubt the coronavirus pandemic’s severity or, in some cases, its very existence.
- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Friday that schools in the state can open for in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 school year if community coronavirus infection rates are low — but that it is up to the more than 700 districts to decide when and how they will begin.
Nationwide, daily deaths surpassed 1,000 for the fourth day in a row Friday, with 1,316 fatalities reported. U.S. states also reported a combined 60,674 confirmed cases, marking the first time in a week that daily nationwide infections have exceeded 60,000, according to The Post’s tracking.
Total U.S. cases are likely to surpass 5 million this weekend.
Weekly averages in infections have fallen in California and other hard-hit states after an early-summer surge, but a recent testing blunder in the Golden State raises questions about whether the spread of the virus is more severe than the most recent numbers suggest.
A technical glitch in California’s electronic collection of coronavirus test data created a backlog of as many as 300,000 records, causing an underreporting of cases since July 25, California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Friday. He said teams were working around-the-clock to fix the error.
“Having accurate data is critical for public confidence, contact tracing and hospital surge planning,” Ghaly told the Los Angeles Times. “We will not rest until this problem is resolved.”