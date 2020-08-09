As the infection milestone approached, President Trump on Saturday signed executive actions he said would defer taxes and provide temporary unemployment benefits to struggling Americans. The move sought to circumvent Congress’s tax and spending powers after negotiations with congressional leaders over a third pandemic relief package ground to a halt last week.
Here are some significant developments:
- The Georgia high school that drew national attention for pictures showing its hallways packed with unmasked students reported that six pupils and three staffers were infected with the coronavirus, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
- Tens of thousands of motorcyclists converged on Sturgis, S.D., over the weekend in a massive annual motorcycle rally that marks one of the pandemic era’s biggest public events. The gathering was expected to draw a quarter-million people, sparking worries among health experts and locals that it could result in a burst of coronavirus infections.
- California became the third U.S. state to report more than 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus. At least 10,189 people have died of the virus in the state, where daily deaths have steadily increased since early July. Only New York and New Jersey have reported more deaths since outbreaks began.
- As universities anticipate beginning classes in the fall, a private student-housing company pushed contracted colleges to maintain dorm capacity, according to communications uncovered by a student’s public record request.
The United States leads the world in reported coronavirus cases. Brazil and India follow with 3 million and 2.1 million reported infections respectively.
More than 158,000 people have died in the United States of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Daily deaths have exceeded 1,000 for five days straight, with 1,117 reported Saturday.
The virus first appeared on U.S. soil in mid-January. On April 28, the country tallied its millionth case. The United States reached 2 million cases on June 11, 3 million on July 8 and 4 million on July 23, according to tracking by The Washington Post.