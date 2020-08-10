Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The number of coronavirus cases reported to date in the United States topped 5 million on Sunday, meaning that more than a million cases have been reported in the past 17 days alone. The tally has doubled since late June, and now accounts for roughly a quarter of all cases reported worldwide.

Here are some significant developments:
  • More than 97,000 U.S. children tested positive for covid-19 in the last two weeks of July, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. That number represents more than a quarter of the total number of children diagnosed nationwide since March.
  • Six students and three teachers at Georgia’s North Paulding High School — where viral photos showed hallways packed with maskless students — have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The school is temporarily returning to virtual instruction.
  • Top Democrats criticized President Trump’s executive actions on Sunday, saying that his attempts at providing economic relief were unlikely to help many Americans. While White House officials argue that the orders were the only way to circumvent gridlock in Congress, some state officials and business leaders have also expressed doubts about whether they will be effective.
  • New York, which early on was devastated by the pandemic, logged its lowest positivity rate yet over the weekend, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said.
August 10, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT

Study: Coronavirus cases in children rise sharply in the second half of July, with more than 97,000 infections

More than 97,000 U.S. children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, more than a quarter of the total number of children diagnosed nationwide since March, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

The jump in pediatric cases comes as children are entering close quarters for the first time in months as some schools open their doors to students again. For months, teachers, parents and politicians have argued over whether the risks that the novel coronavirus pose to children outweigh the benefits of in-person learning.

Read more here.

By Chelsea Janes
August 10, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT

Trump’s executive orders spark confusion among businesses and state officials as Democrats assail them as ‘unworkable’

President Trump’s new executive actions to disburse coronavirus relief without congressional approval sparked confusion and frustration on Sunday among businesses, Democrats and state officials, some of whom lamented the moves would not deliver the necessary relief to cash-strapped Americans.

Trump’s directives were aimed at offering new unemployment benefits, protecting renters from eviction and postponing the payment of a federal tax. But some economists and experts faulted these policies as incomplete or legally questionable — raising the prospect that the president’s attempt to boost the economy may have only a muted impact.

Read more here.

By Tony Romm, Erica Werner and Jeff Stein
August 10, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT

At sunny Saint-Tropez, the party crowd brings champagne — and the coronavirus

SAINT-TROPEZ, France — The party was on in this hedonistic playground this summer — until it wasn’t.

Last week, two of the French Riviera resort’s hot spots — Indie Beach House on Ramatuelle’s Pampelonne Beach, and Pablo, a trendy bistro on Saint-Tropez’s Place des Lices, both owned by the same company — where shut down when four staff members reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, authorities have reported that 20 of Pablo’s 30 employees and one of Indie Beach’s have been infected with the virus that causes the disease covid-19.

Read more here.

By Dana Thomas