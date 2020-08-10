Barr slams Black Lives Matter, accuses the left of ‘tearing down the system’
Nearly two weeks after Democrats grilled Attorney General William P. Barr over the Justice Department’s crackdowns on racial justice protests, Barr on Sunday evening lashed out at the opposition party and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Speaking to Fox News host Mark Levin, Barr said liberals are intent on “tearing down the system” and called protesters’ tactics “fascistic.”
“They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism,” Barr said of Black Lives Matter. “They’re essentially Bolsheviks.”
Barr’s comments in the hour-long interview on “Life, Liberty & Levin” represent some of his harshest critiques yet of the protest movement, which he equated with antifa and compared to guerrilla warfare, and of the Democratic politicians who have accused the attorney general of subverting the Justice Department to do President Trump’s bidding.
Trump has also regularly expressed his disapproval of Black Lives Matter, accusing one of its members of “treason” and called the Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower in New York “a symbol of hate.” Barr has also previously criticized the protests, which have been ongoing throughout the country since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May, and personally ordered law enforcement to use force to clear a largely peaceful crowd outside the White House on June 1.
Looters smash business windows along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile
Hundreds of people smashed windows and looted stores in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, the city’s downtown shopping district, on Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to videos and reports from the scene. Police chased suspects toting bags full of goods, tackling some to the ground and blocking off streets as they sought to restore order to the area.
It’s not clear what sparked the unrest. But it followed a tense day between police and Black residents after police shot and wounded a man in the city’s South Side, sparking a violent standoff between dozens of officers and angry neighbors.
A Chicago police spokesman said that as of early Monday morning, police had no details on how many arrests had been made or how widespread the damage was to businesses downtown.
“Right now, it’s still an ongoing situation. It’s still an ongoing scene,” Officer Hector Alfaro told The Washington Post.
Read more here.