New York City plans to welcome 700,000 students back to school buildings in September
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he plans to welcome 700,000 students back to school buildings for in-person instruction for the start of the academic year in September, an extraordinary announcement that comes while other big cities plan for remote learning as the pandemic continues to rack the nation.
The city is home to the nation’s largest public school system, serving more than a million children, and is being closely watched by education leaders as it prepares to open its doors. Under the plan, approved by the state this week, students who opted for in-person instruction will still do much of their learning virtually and will only head to classrooms on certain days to prevent crowding in classrooms and hallways.
MLB pitcher sent home after violating protocols, series postponed
In the latest problems for Major League Baseball as it attempts to stage a season during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Cleveland Indians pitcher was sent home from a road trip after violating protocols, another series involving the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed, and a starting pitcher for the New York Mets opted out.
Pitcher Zach Plesac apologized after the Indians called a car service to take him home from Chicago rather than letting him fly home with his teammates after he violated team rules and safety protocols by going out Saturday night with friends.
“I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people,” Plesac said in a statement. “I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible, and I am determined to earn my teammates’ forgiveness and get back to work.”
White House looks at plan to keep out citizens and legal residents over virus
White House officials have been circulating a proposal that would give U.S. border authorities the extraordinary ability to block U.S. citizens and permanent residents from entering the country from Mexico if they are suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus, according to two administration officials and a person familiar with the plans.
It is unclear whether the Trump administration has the legal authority to block citizens and permanent residents from returning to their own country, but one official said the administration is weighing a public health emergency declaration that would let the White House keep out potentially infected Americans.