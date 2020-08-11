Body-cam video shows an 8-year-old Florida boy arrested at school
The 8-year-old boy slumps so far into his seat that the police officer’s body-camera footage only captures the top of his head.
“You know where you’re going? You’re going to jail,” the Key West police officer says in the video.
The officer then instructs him to stand up and place his hands on a metal cabinet in the hallway of his elementary school for a pat down. Quivering with tears, the boy puts his hands behind his back, but his wrists are so slight that the handcuffs keep slipping off.
Abandoning the cuffs, the officer tells the boy to put his hands in front of him as they escort him to a police car parked outside.
The boy’s 2018 arrest for allegedly hitting a teacher in his Key West, Fla., school, received renewed attention this week, when body-camera footage of the incident attorney Ben Crump posted online went viral on Twitter. The two-minute clip had gotten more than 2 million views as of early Tuesday.
The Key West Police Department defended the conduct of its officers in a brief statement.
“Based on the report, standard operating procedures were followed,” Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg told the Miami Herald.
Amid mass protests this year, interactions between police and minors have drawn increased scrutiny. Last week, police in Aurora, Colo. apologized after officers ordered four Black children at gunpoint to lie facedown, handcuffing two of them, after mistakenly pulling over their car. In February, footage of an Orlando police officer arresting a 6-year-old girl using a zip tie ignited national outrage. The officer was fired for violating policy.
Seattle police chief retires after vote to trim up to 100 officers, $3 million from the force
Hours after the Seattle City Council voted to strip about $3 million from the police department and reduce its size by up to 100 officers as part of a push to fundamentally change policing in the city, Police Chief Carmen Best announced her retirement.
Best, the city’s first Black police chief, leaves after months of turmoil that made Seattle a focal point for national protests against police brutality and racial injustice. In a letter to Seattle police officers, Best, 55, called the decision “difficult” but said: “When it’s time, it’s time.”
“I am confident the department will make it through these difficult times,” she wrote in the letter, which the Seattle Times republished. “I look forward to seeing how this department moves forward through the process of re-envisioning public safety.”
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D), who opposed the city council’s police cuts, which also would have trimmed Best’s pay, said she was disappointed in the chief’s decision to retire.
“I regret deeply that she concluded that the best way to serve the city and help the department was through a change in leadership,” Durkan wrote in a letter to police officers.
Best is the latest high-profile police chief to leave her post amid the mass protests that have roiled the nation since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May, joining at least a half dozen other leaders from cities including Louisville, Portland, Ore., Nashville and Atlanta. Unlike many of those other chiefs, she wasn’t forced out by her mayor or city council.
Instead, Best’s retirement came after the Seattle City Council took a cue from protesters who have made defunding the police a central tenet of their movement. The council’s final moves, though, were far more modest than the demands of Black Lives Matter activists to redistribute 50 percent of the police department’s funds toward community programs.