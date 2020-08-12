Meet the most important federal official you probably don’t know — the man who holds the fate of the coronavirus vaccine in his hands
Peter Marks, a self-effacing cancer doctor known for his maniacal work ethic and straight-arrow approach, is sitting on the hottest of hot seats.
A top Food and Drug Administration career official, Marks is likely to decide in the next several months whether a coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective enough to be given to tens of millions of Americans. That may be among the most critical decisions in the history of the agency, one with sweeping health, economic and political consequences.
It’s a ruling of intense interest to President Trump, who has not hesitated to attack government health officials he deems politically unhelpful, and who has boasted about pushing officials to speed up vaccine development. Just last week, Trump said in a radio interview that a vaccine might be available “right around” the Nov. 3 election — months earlier than Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, has predicted.
Supreme Court again stops pandemic-related decision on election procedures
The Supreme Court on Tuesday once again put on hold a judge’s order that relaxed election procedures because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the result will keep a referendum on partisan gerrymandering off the November ballot in Oregon.
The court’s brief order provided no reasoning, and the vote was unannounced. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor noted their dissent.
But the action was pretty much in line with similar cases from Alabama, Idaho, Wisconsin and elsewhere in which the court has put on hold judicial orders that provided pandemic-related relief over the objections of state election officials.
End of an era? Trump says he won’t hold rallies with empty seats.
The Trump rally may be a thing of the past.
At the least, the signature stew of tribal politics, showmanship, insults, outrage, humor and hero worship that propelled Donald Trump’s improbable victory four years ago and that has punctuated his presidency with the trappings of a perpetual campaign, is on a break.
Trump appeared to declare the end of the rally era Tuesday. He said the events — the success of which he has always measured by the size of the crowd and the “ratings” — are a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Or more exactly, of the dispiriting optics that proper social distancing would mandate
