She, however, is running during a national debate over police brutality and the country’s history of racism. Her decisions as California’s attorney general are expected to be examined closely, especially after the ongoing wave of protests over law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans.
Kamala Harris isn’t the first Black woman to run for VP. Meet Charlotta Bass.
Sen. Kamala D. Harris. a Democrat from California, will be the first Black woman and Asian American on a major party ticket.
But meet the woman who came before her.
Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death
The Colorado attorney general has announced a civil rights investigation into the police department whose officers used a chokehold on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died last year.
McClain’s parents sued the Aurora Police Department and paramedics who injected their son with a sedative, saying they were seeking both accountability for the loss of a “beautiful soul” and to send a message that “racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement.”
Soon afterward, the Colorado attorney general announced a civil rights investigation into the department, the first under a new police reform law passed after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis set off global protests.
The office of Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) said it has been looking for several weeks into whether Aurora officers have been depriving people of their constitutional rights. The probe is separate from an investigation into McClain’s death, which Gov. Jared Polis (D) ordered in June.