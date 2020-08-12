The Colorado attorney general has announced a civil rights investigation into the police department whose officers used a chokehold on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died last year.

McClain’s parents sued the Aurora Police Department and paramedics who injected their son with a sedative, saying they were seeking both accountability for the loss of a “beautiful soul” and to send a message that “racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement.”

Soon afterward, the Colorado attorney general announced a civil rights investigation into the department, the first under a new police reform law passed after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis set off global protests.