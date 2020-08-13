Organizers said they were planning to camp out there as long as necessary to block Immigrations and Customs Enforcement from taking the men away. But around 11 p.m. local time federal agents arrived and then used chemical agents to disperse the crowd before removing the detainees off the bus.

“While ICE respects the right of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with federal law enforcement duties,” Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, said in a statement.

Cuccinelli added that federal immigration officials would take “all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees,” including prosecuting “anyone who puts them in harm’s way.”

Janet Sarai Llerandi, the founder of a local advocacy group called Mecca Bend, said the two men in ICE custody had been driving to work separately on Wednesday morning when they were stopped at a gas station and detained.

When she first heard about their situation, she rushed out to find them being held on buses in a hotel parking lot.

“We want to ensure the safety of the family first and that the buses are not allowed to leave with them,” Llerandi told The Washington Post before the federal agents arrived. “As long as that takes, that’s how long we’ll be out here.”

Around 1 p.m., a handful of protesters with the activist group Central Oregon Peacekeepers joined her in front of the vehicles, and the men’s families arrived shortly afterward. Two men wearing uniforms identifying themselves only as “transportation agents” entered the buses and attempted to drive off, but the demonstrators stood in their way.

“We are simply trying to provide for our families, but because of the color of our skin and our country of origin, that does not happen what has happened here today,” the families of the two immigrants aboard the bus said in a statement Llerandi read on Facebook Live. “We are human beings trying to survive.”

As the groups put out calls to the community, dozens more people showed up, including immigration lawyers, two city council members and the Deschutes County district attorney. They formed a circle around the men’s wives as the women attempted to communicate with their husbands through the bus windows.

Also present, Llerandi said, were two vans filed with police officers in riot gear.

Mike Krantz, the city’s newly appointed police chief, said in a statement that his officers had not been involved with any immigration enforcement activities, as Oregon bans cities from collaborating with ICE.

Bend police had been dispatched to the scene “to allow free speech and a peaceful area to assemble and to provide life safety support,” he added.

At approximately 10 p.m., Krantz arrived at the parking lot outside the Spring Hill Suites Marriott to warn demonstrators that DHS officials were on their way.

“There will be federal agents coming here,” he told them through a megaphone. “They will ensure the safety of their employees and the people here.”

But as the city’s noise ordinance went into effect at 10 p.m., protesters sat down quietly in face masks, according to a video of the scene, and waited for DHS to arrive.

It was not immediately clear whether federal agents detained anyone in the crowd after using tear gas on the gathering.