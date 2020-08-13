Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
REI plans sale of unused eight-acre headquarters campus as the retailer embraces remote work
Outdoor retailer REI Co-op said Wednesday it plans to sell its newly finished corporate campus in Bellevue, Wash., another sign of how quickly the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the shift to remote work and prompting a major impact on commercial real estate.
The retailer, which announced it was building the outdoor-friendly campus in 2016 and began construction in 2018, said in a statement that its headquarters would ultimately be made up of multiple “satellite” locations across the Seattle area and that it would “lean into remote working as an engrained, supported and normalized model” that could also allow employees to work outside the region.
Relief talks stumble again, and Trump asserts that a deal is ‘not going to happen’
A new attempt to restart economic relief negotiations between the White House and Democrats ended just minutes after it began on Wednesday, with President Trump appearing to cast doubt on the whole process by announcing a deal is “not going to happen.”
Just a few days earlier, he had suggested the he was open to a new round of talks.
In declaring the whole process over, Trump used a news conference appearance to criticize Democrats’ proposals for funding election preparations and the Postal Service as part of a broader spending measure. Those were among multiple issues that divided the parties during two weeks of negotiations that initially collapsed Friday before being briefly revived on Wednesday.
Southwest removes family from flight after 3-year-old with autism is unable to wear mask
When Southwest Airlines updated its mask policy to require “all customers over the age of two to wear a face covering or mask while traveling to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” many travelers rejoiced. The no-tolerance policy is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that face coverings be worn by everyone over the age of 2.
But on Aug. 10, the airline confirms, Southwest removed a family from one of its flights when a 3-year-old was unable to wear his mask on a flight from Midland, Tex., to Houston. The child has autism and doesn’t like his face covered, the mother told Houston’s KPRC-TV, and she had a doctor’s note confirming as much.
U.S. reports highest number of covid-19 deaths in one day since mid-May
As the United States reported its highest number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in a single day since mid-May, President Trump on Wednesday continued to press for the nation’s schools to bring children into classrooms, for businesses to open and for athletes to fill stadiums.
“We’ve got to open up our schools and open up our businesses,” Trump said at an evening news conference at the White House, adding that he wanted to see a college football season this fall. “Let them play,” he said.
The president also made his latest concerted push to get students back into U.S. schools, saying that “99.9 percent” of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic involve adults. He threatened to divert federal money from schools that don’t open, and warned of the intellectual damage that could result if children remain at home indefinitely.