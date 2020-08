Outdoor retailer REI Co-op said Wednesday it plans to sell its newly finished corporate campus in Bellevue, Wash., another sign of how quickly the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the shift to remote work and prompting a major impact on commercial real estate.

The retailer, which announced it was building the outdoor-friendly campus in 2016 and began construction in 2018, said in a statement that its headquarters would ultimately be made up of multiple “satellite” locations across the Seattle area and that it would “lean into remote working as an engrained, supported and normalized model” that could also allow employees to work outside the region.