In June, when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized and said, “Black Lives Matter,” after the death of George Floyd, there was a curious silence from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who had been adamant his players stand during the national anthem rather than take a knee to raise awareness of social injustice and police brutality.

On Wednesday, he ended his uncharacteristic silence after 109 days (by ESPN’s count), admitting times have changed.

“That was then, two years ago. This is now,” he told reporters. “We have had very, very sensitive times. I don’t need to share that we’re also embroiled in a very other sensitive time with the challenge and the war, literally, with the [novel coronavirus].”

In 2017, when players taking a knee for the anthem was a national debate fueled by President Trump, Jones threatened any player who didn’t stand with benching. Before a Monday night game that year, Jones and the Cowboys joined arms and took a knee before the anthem, then stood with arms linked for it.