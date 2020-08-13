Jerry Jones promises ‘grace’ as he and Cowboys discuss kneeling during national anthem
In June, when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized and said, “Black Lives Matter,” after the death of George Floyd, there was a curious silence from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who had been adamant his players stand during the national anthem rather than take a knee to raise awareness of social injustice and police brutality.
On Wednesday, he ended his uncharacteristic silence after 109 days (by ESPN’s count), admitting times have changed.
“That was then, two years ago. This is now,” he told reporters. “We have had very, very sensitive times. I don’t need to share that we’re also embroiled in a very other sensitive time with the challenge and the war, literally, with the [novel coronavirus].”
In 2017, when players taking a knee for the anthem was a national debate fueled by President Trump, Jones threatened any player who didn’t stand with benching. Before a Monday night game that year, Jones and the Cowboys joined arms and took a knee before the anthem, then stood with arms linked for it.
Jones, as he is prone to do, talked at length and wasn’t clear about his plans, but he used the words “grace” and “understanding” in an effort to reconcile his feelings and those of the players.
Federal agents tear gas Oregon protesters blocking buses with ICE detainees inside
It started out with one woman standing in front of an unmarked white bus. Then a couple dozen people joined the blockade around noon. By nightfall on Wednesday, hundreds in Bend, Ore., had surrounded the Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles in a hotel parking lot, refusing to let the buses leave until the two Mexican immigrants inside were released.
At about 11 p.m., though, the protest scattered when about 50 more federal agents arrived, firing tear gas and less-than-lethal munitions into the crowd, shoving some protesters to the ground and then escorting the men off the bus and into detention.
“I can’t put into words the fear and the terror in their families’ eyes,” Janet Sarai Llerandi, founder of the local advocacy group Mecca Bend, told The Washington Post. “It feels like a loss, because ultimately, they hauled them away, and we don’t know where they are now.”
ICE did not immediately respond to questions about why the agents detained the men. In a statement, Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, said the arrests were part of ICE’s “mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety” and said the pair had “a history of criminal violent behavior.”
Liberal prosecutors face backlash over lenient charges following civil unrest and looting
Mass arrests following nights of tumultuous unrest in Chicago and Portland, Ore., have pitted liberal prosecutors against police and even Democratic allies over concerns that lenient charges will lead to further property damage and violence.
The newly seated top prosecutor in Portland’s Multnomah County said his office will not prosecute cases of disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer or rioting, unless those charges are accompanied by more serious charges involving property damage or injury to another person.
In Chicago, where police arrested more than 100 people after rampant looting early Monday devastated the city’s central business district, some local officials have blamed liberal policy changes by top prosecutor Kim Foxx for the shattered windows and raided shelves.
Protesters have camped for months at Tennessee’s capitol. So lawmakers made it a felony.
For 61 straight days, protesters have camped outside the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville, demanding a meeting with the governor to discuss racial inequality and police brutality.
On Wednesday, the GOP-dominated legislature responded — by passing a bill making camping on state property, including the capitol grounds, a felony.
The bill’s backers described the legislation, which also stiffens penalties for protesters who spit on police, block streets, and disrupt meetings, as a necessary tool to battle violent demonstrations.
“It is to prevent what has happened in other cities like Portland and Washington, D.C.,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R) said Wednesday after the measure passed. “If people … knowingly thumb their nose at authority and don’t do what authorities have requested they do, they should be charged with a serious crime."