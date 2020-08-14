Oregon State Police are pulling out of downtown Portland, a spokesman for the department said Thursday night.

“The Oregon State Police is continually reassessing our resources and the needs of our partner agencies and at this time we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority,” spokesperson Timothy R. Foxtold The Washington Post. “This decision was based on the fact that our two week commitment ended last night. ... Troopers are returning to the communities that they are assigned to serve and protect.”

The decision to remove police presence from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, the focal point of the demonstrations against police violence and racial injustice, comes as renewed clashes between protesters and police erupted this week after federal troops pulled out of the state in July.

Police declared a riot early Thursday morning as a group of protesters set fires and exploded commercial-grade fireworks outside the courthouse, prompting officers to set off tear gas. It was the first time that Portland police officers released tear gas downtown, Oregon Live reported.