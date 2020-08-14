Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s office said it has received about 550 cases related to protests that have occurred since May 29. About 410 cases are misdemeanors or violations, and many of those will likely be rejected under the new policy.
State police spokesperson Timothy R. Fox told The Washington Post that the agency had committed to serving the area for two weeks, a timeline that ended earlier this week.
“The Oregon State Police is continually reassessing our resources and the needs of our partner agencies and at this time we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority,” Fox said. “Troopers are returning to the communities that they are assigned to serve and protect.”
Oregon State Police are pulling out of downtown Portland, a spokesman for the department said Thursday night.
The decision to remove police presence from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, the focal point of the demonstrations against police violence and racial injustice, comes as renewed clashes between protesters and police erupted this week after federal troops pulled out of the state in July.
Police declared a riot early Thursday morning as a group of protesters set fires and exploded commercial-grade fireworks outside the courthouse, prompting officers to set off tear gas. It was the first time that Portland police officers released tear gas downtown, Oregon Live reported.
The city’s police department said in a news release Thursday morning that “a large explosive and other fireworks were thrown towards officers, along with fist-sized rocks, bottles, and cans of paint,” posing “life safety issues” and prompting officers to use elevated levels of force. Additionally, the release said, “during the dispersal, one officer’s hand was severely hurt and several others sustained minor injuries.”
New Mexico city agrees to police reforms in choke settlement
A New Mexico city will seek to adopt racial bias training for police and may require officers to intervene in possible excessive force episodes following the choking death of a Latino man, according to an agreement in a lawsuit announced Thursday.
The deal between the city of Las Cruces and a lawyer for the family of Antonio Valenzuela was part of the relatives’ push to reform Las Cruces police following their wrongful death lawsuit in the case.
The Washington Post has reported that between 2015 and last April, Las Cruces — where nearly 60% of residents are Hispanic — recorded the highest per capita rate of police killings in the nation.
Under the agreement, Las Cruces police agreed to ban all chokeholds and fire any officer who violates the new policy — something city officials say the city already does. Police also must adopt a warning system involving officers who use excessive force and forge a policy so officers can undergo yearly mental health exams.
3 Milwaukee residents headed to DC event arrested in Indiana
WARSAW, Ind. — Three men who are members of a Milwaukee group that’s marching to the nation’s capital for a national commemoration of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington were arrested in northern Indiana after police said they were blocking traffic on a highway.
Frank David Sensabaugh, 30, Eric Ajala, 20, and Tory Lowe, 44, were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic, Indiana State Police said. Lowe was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement, police said.
All three Milwaukee residents were taken to the Kosciusko County Jail and later released, The Times-Union of Warsaw reported. State police spokesman Sgt. Ted Bohner said all three are Black men.
Sensabaugh told the newspaper after their release that they planned to sue Kosciusko County.
“You treat Black people differently than you do white people,” he said. “So let’s play the game to see who loses more money.”
Sensabaugh, who goes by the name Frank “Nitty” Sensabaugh, and Lowe are leaders of a group that’s marching nearly 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) from Milwaukee, to Washington, D.C., to join an Aug. 28 commemoration of the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Virginia House Democrats roll out plans for criminal justice overhaul
RICHMOND — Democrats in Virginia’s House of Delegates announced plans Thursday for the twin challenges they’ll take up in a special session next week: a criminal justice overhaul sparked by the police killing of George Floyd and a state budget do-over forced on them by the coronavirus pandemic.
The General Assembly’s return to Richmond on Tuesday comes just months after newly empowered Democrats pulled off a raft of legislative wins in the regular session. Floyd’s killing in May by Minneapolis police has Democrats on offense in the realm of social justice, in some cases pushing further than the General Assembly was willing to go just a few months ago.
Virginia House Democrats will try to make it easier for local governments to remove Confederate monuments — revisiting a battle they waged against Senate Democrats in the regular session, when the Senate insisted that localities must clear a string of procedural hurdles before taking them down.
House Democrats are also proposing a ban on police chokeholds and no-knock warrants. Another bill would prohibit sexual relations between officers and arrestees, something that is already banned in many states and is included in a wide-ranging overhaul measure that state Senate Democrats offered last week. One would expand the definition of hate crimes to include false 911 calls made on the basis of race.
Cop fired for racist Christmas decorations returns to work
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis police officer who was fired for decorating a Christmas tree with racist items has been reinstated through arbitration, a process that makes it difficult to fire officers and has been cited as an obstacle to police reform.
The arbitrator ruled that Mark Bohnsack was wrongly terminated for the November 2018 incident, but that he must serve a 320-hour suspension without pay, the Star Tribune reported Wednesday. The city has a right to appeal.
Police spokesman John Elder confirmed that Bohnsack is back with the department, but said another officer who was fired over the incident, Brandy Steberg, is not. Elder declined to give further details, saying he wasn’t authorized to discuss personnel matters.
The two officers were fired last fall after an internal affairs investigation found that they were responsible for decorating a tree in the lobby of a station in a mostly Black precinct with a pack of Newport menthol cigarettes, a can of Steel Reserve malt liquor, police tape, a bag of Takis tortilla chips and a cup from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
Austin cuts police budget by 1/3 amid national ‘defund’ push
AUSTIN, Texas — In a unanimous vote, the Austin City Council moved Thursday to cut about one-third of next year’s $434 million police budget amid national calls for “defunding” law enforcement agencies in favor of spending more money on social services.
That will come to just over $150 million that will be redirected to social services in the 2021 fiscal budget, which starts Oct 1.
Beginning in October, about $21 million will fund social services, community resources including response to the coronavirus, mental health aid programs, violence prevention, victim services and food, housing and abortion access. Another $80 million will be redistributed to similar city services throughout the year, and $49 million will be spent on city’s Reimagine Safety Fund, which aims to provide alternative forms of public safety and community support besides policing.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said during a press conference after the vote that the budget cuts and plans to re-imagine the city’s policing would lead to changes unlike anything he had seen in his 30 years of working at the police department.
A Florida GOP sheriff allegedly ordered the arrest of his mistress. Now he’s the one facing charges.
Darryl Daniels, the sheriff of Clay County, Fla., dialed his deputy from the quiet suburban road with an urgent plea for backup: He was being followed by a stalker in a Jeep and appeared to be in “imminent danger."
But Daniels knew exactly who was behind him on that day in May 2019, prosecutors say: It was Cierra Smith, his former employee and mistress of six years, on her way to meet him at their regular spot. Filming the whole thing was his wife, to whom he had recently confessed the affair.
Now, Smith has resigned from her job, Daniels’s wife has filed for divorce, and the sheriff is the one who ended up in handcuffs. On Thursday, following a year-long investigation, Florida authorities filed four charges against him and booked him into jail.
D.C. police detain protesters in Adams Morgan area
D.C. police detained demonstrators late Thursday in the Adams Morgan area after the group had been marching for about two hours through Northwest Washington.
Early Friday morning, police were placing demonstrators into vans and taking them from the scene at 18th and Willard streets NW.
Police at the scene did not immediately release information as to why officers moved on the group. Calls and an email to police officials seeking comment were not immediately returned early Friday.
It was not clear why the demonstrators were being detained and if they were being charged.
Secret Service sought tactical aircraft to protect White House amid Floyd demonstrations
The Secret Service sought to bolster its protection of the White House with surveillance aircraft and a Blackhawk helicopter carrying a “fast rope” commando team after crowds protesting the police killing of George Floyd knocked down temporary barricades and one man got onto the complex grounds in late May, according to newly obtained government correspondence.
That breach — combined with the throngs of protesters that converged outside the White House the night of May 29 — prompted agents to rush President Trump to a reinforced bunker and spurred a deeper concern about the White House’s vulnerability.
In a letter a week later, the Secret Service asked U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide aircraft that could be used in a rapid-response helicopter operation, the records show.
Customs and Border Protection ultimately provided the agency with live information from a surveillance plane, but the Secret Service determined that the helicopter was not necessary, according to administration officials familiar with the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.