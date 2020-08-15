“And there’s no way to spin that in a positive light,” Romney said.

More than 164,000 people nationwide have died of coronavirus-related complications — about 21 percent of the worldwide death toll. Another 1,222 U.S. deaths were reported on Friday.

Here are some other significant developments:

The president has sought to avoid responsibility for mounting a national response to the pandemic, leaving major decisions about containing the virus to state governors. At times, Trump has encouraged popular resistance to wearing face masks and following other guidelines recommended by health officials in his administration.

Trump has also erroneously blamed coronavirus testing for the United States’ high death toll and caseload. Surges of infections across the South and West this summer outpaced the expansion of tests in many places, and rising positivity rates and hospitalizations made clear that the virus spread was accelerating.

This was not the first time Romney has been critical of Trump’s handling of the pandemic. On May 12 he criticized the Trump administration’s early coronavirus testing rollout.

In his Friday interview, Romney said the administration did not “ring all the alarm bells” early on in the crisis. He faulted officials for failing to put the federal government in charge of distributing personal protective equipment, manufacturing essential supplies and setting guidelines for businesses.

“From the outset, there was a tendency on the part of the administration to dismiss covid-19 as a threat, not to consider how serious it could be come,” he said. “The health impact of covid-19 on our country and our response to it was really very, very disappointing.”

Trump has defended the response, noting in a Thursday news conference that the administration had tapped manufacturers to increase production of masks, ventilators and other equipment.