Here are some significant developments:
- The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Saturday for a saliva-based coronavirus test, developed by Yale University researchers, that aims to reduce turnaround times in commercial laboratories.
- The United States continues to report more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths every day. Health officials reported 1,220 new deaths and 57,120 new infections Saturday — roughly even with the 1,117 deaths and 56,555 cases announced on the same day last week.
- New York continued to report progress against the virus after experiencing the country’s most severe outbreak in the spring. Hospitalizations have reached their lowest point since March 17, officials said. The state reported a record 88,668 tests Friday, with fewer than 1 percent coming back positive for the eighth consecutive day.
The CDC said that community mitigation measures and school closures may have contributed to initially low instances of coronavirus infections in children early in the pandemic.
“This may explain the low incidence in children compared with adults,” the agency said in its guidance. “Comparing trends in pediatric infections before and after the return to in-person school and other activities may provide additional understanding about infections in children.”
The new academic year could bring new challenges. School is just getting started in many places, and already virus concerns have forced officials to cancel classes or reverse plans to bring students back after attempting to reopen amid the pandemic.
A Nebraska school district on Saturday pushed classes back a week after three staff members tested positive. Schools in Georgia and Tennessee also recently canceled classes after students and staff fell ill with covid-19, the diseased caused by the virus.
In Arizona, a school district that voted to resume classes despite missing state health benchmarks paused its reopening indefinitely after teachers worried about the virus spread threatened not to show up.
“We have received an overwhelming response from staff indicating that they do not feel safe returning to classrooms with students,” Gregory Wyman, the district superintendent, said in a note to parents over the weekend.
The series of false starts doesn’t bode well for districts that have pressed forward with in-person reopening plans advocated by the Trump administration, which has insisted that a full-fledged return to school is essential for children’s academic and social well-being.