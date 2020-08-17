Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Their lives were upended. Months later, 10 Americans find ways to thrive.
A hotel housekeeper, furloughed for months, worries she’ll lose her benefits. A restaurant manager wonders how he’ll be able to sustain the livelihoods of his family and staff. A recent college graduate, struggling with her mental health, is terrified of graduating into a recession.
Like so many others across the country, their lives have been upended — jobs lost, companies brought to a standstill, families separated and futures uncertain.
In April, The Washington Post began following the lives of 10 people navigating the coronavirus pandemic. Our goal was to understand how the pandemic would affect them and millions of other Americans facing similar challenges over time. What would their lives look like months later? Would they be able to return to those lost jobs? Would businesses be able to survive and would federal aid programs make a difference?
New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern delays election after coronavirus outbreak
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday postponed New Zealand’s general election, scheduled for Sept. 19, for four weeks as authorities grapple with a new wave of coronavirus cases that has set back the country’s pandemic recovery. The decision follows confirmation last Tuesday that several members of a family in Auckland had tested positive for the virus, ending the Ardern government’s record of more than 100 days without a known case of community transmission.
Ardern’s move followed calls from leaders of other parties, including Winston Peters, deputy leader of the coalition she heads, to postpone the vote. She denied, however, that political pressure played a role in her decision. “Even if I had not picked up the phone and contacted anyone, I believe this is still the outcome I would have arrived at,” she told reporters, stressing that she had “absolutely no intention” of delaying the vote, now scheduled for Oct. 17, a second time.
News of a fresh coronavirus outbreak came days after Ardern launched her campaign for a second term at a rally in which she highlighted her government’s success in beating back the virus, declaring that the vote would be a “covid election,” with a focus on economic recovery.
Alabama and Auburn football players agree on this: More people should wear masks
With classes about to start at Alabama’s two big-time college football schools, some members of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers are expressing concern about the lack of masks they’re seeing around them. That threat to the health of players, staff, students and fans — not to mention to the SEC’s hopes of staging a football season this fall — also produced reactions of alarm Sunday by the University of Alabama’s athletic director and the daughter of Tide Coach Nick Saban.
Alabama senior center Chris Owens shared a photo Sunday showing a long, crowded line outside a bar near his campus in Tuscaloosa. Most of the people in the line were not wearing masks despite months of recommendations that covering noses and mouths, as well as social distancing, are among the simplest, most effective ways to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“How about we social distance and have more than a literal handful of people wear a mask?” Owens asked. “Is that too much to ask Tuscaloosa?”